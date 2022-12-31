Quick Hits: Tyler Boyd Loves Bills Fans, But Not Monday; Joe Mixon Eyes Gio Bengals Record And Impressive Bills LBs; Check Out Zac Taylor's Favorite Day Of '22

JOLTIN' JOE OPINES: It's going to be close, but no cigars if the Bengals can beat the Bills Monday night. Mixon thinks head coach Zac Taylor has something else in mind.

"That's for another celebration, you know what I'm saying?" Mixon said of cigars Saturday. "Zac will probably get it for the one seed. It'll definitely be a great thing for us to have that, but we're ready for whatever. At the same time, our approach will never be any different.

"We've got to go in there like we're the underdog. We've got to go in there hungry and ready to go. As long as we got that ready, I know our intensity in that game. I know the crowd is going to come with it. I know our players are going to come with it. So will our coaches. We're all excited. We got a huge one coming up. We've got to seize the opportunity, man."

Mixon likes how the Bengals have seized this seven-game winning streak, the longest at the end of a Bengals season since the first year of the 1970 merger and the longest at any point since the 8-0 start in 2015. No Bengal is left from that one.

"The best part of being a part of a win streak like this, because this is my first time riding this high, too, is after these wins, we're able to enjoy them and then come back to work and be able to just do it all over again," Mixon said. "It's not getting complacent. Nobody in this locker room has gotten complacent.

"After one win, we look forward to getting another one. After the next one, we look forward to going into work and dialing in for a team like this, which we're going to need every bit of preparation for. I have no doubt in my mind that going into this game that my guys are going to be ready."

He also sent Twitter into a tizzy when he observed, "At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, (we're) the big dog of the AFC and that's just what it is. For anything to happen, it goes through us. We know what our end goal is and in order to get to that end goal we've got to get through Buffalo. We've got to keep one week at a time and everything else takes care of itself."

With two more catches Monday, Mixon breaks Giovani Bernard's Bengals record for most catches by a running back in a season that was set in his rookie season nine years ago. He's currently at 55, tied with James Brooks in 1985, and that despite missing two-and-a-half games with a concussion.

Mixon and quarterback Joe Burrow have become the master of the check-down pass under relentless zone defenses designed to take away the big play. Last Saturday in New England was vintage Mixon with a quiet 108 scrimmage yards on 65 rushing and 43 receiving with a career-high tying seven catches.

The Bills make life difficult underneath with terrific linebackers in 250-pound Tremaine Edwards and fleet Matt Milano. They can make those first-down check-downs shrink from seven yards to three.

"They're a solid linebacker group. But I mean, they're not the Ravens. They're good, you know what I'm saying?" said Mixon, who gets them next. "They get paid, too. I'm not saying they're not good. But they're not the Ravens, you know what I'm saying? They're the team that limits that type of shrinkage in the pass game like that.