Sultan Of Slot Tyler Boyd Grabbing Bengals Legacy

Start that no one has more reliable hands in the league than Boyd. In the last two years Pro Football Focus has him for just three drops in 208 targets. And just one last year.

With 6:23 left in the season. With the Bengals leading the Rams, 20-16, in Super Bowl LVI. With Burrow staring at a third-and-nine from their own 40.

Boyd, who PFF said was second behind only Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in yards after catch in the slot last season, tried to do exactly that. Burrow went to him over the middle and cornerback David Long was waiting for him at about the 47. About two yards shy. Boyd knew he had to make a move to make it. He did, but he made it before he caught the ball and dropped it.

"I was looking up the field trying to get that first down, man. It just came back and bit me in the ass. It always catches up you," Boyd says. "Just that one time. You kind of nonchalant it, thinking you're automatically going to catch it and do what you always do. Things don't really work that way. That's why you always take the details on. Stay focused. Do the little things right.

"It was a huge time in the game. Maybe I get the first down, maybe not. But I'm so confident in Joe and so are our coaches and our team, we would have had (fourth) and two. Manageable. And more than likely we would have went for it if we didn't get it. That one thing doesn't take away what I've done the whole year … I don't let things like that decide who I am as a man and how I go about my business. I took it a little hard for sure. We ended up losing. But I'm a straight forward guy and I'm going to shake it off and go to the next."

That means staying positive, staying upbeat. Always looking up the field. Did you see the Bengals open the season for the first time ever against the Steelers?

"I love that," Boyd says. "Especially playing them here."

Straight forward and straight ahead.