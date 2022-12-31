Quick Hits: Long Ago Bengals Fan Eric Wood Has Bills' Call; Pro Bowl Match In Middle; Money Mac Not Making Change

PRO BOWL MATCH: Wood says his successor, Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse, has cleared concussion protocol and is back after missing last week. They both agree Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader ought to be in the Pro Bowl, too.

"DJ Reader is the best nose tackle in football," Wood says. "I know that's not a hot take by any means. The first time I watched him was in the Houston-Bills playoff game in 2019 and I talked to Mitch Morse and we both agreed even at that time he was probably the best nose tackle and he keeps getting better and better.

"He plays extremely hard. You often see those big nose guards get paid and they don't play quite as hard. The Bengals did their home wok on that one because that guy plays so hard up front."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked Thursday and Friday and hasn't changed his routine after last Saturday's struggles in icy New England. Last year's folk hero missed a 43-yard field goal and two extra points (one was wiped out by penalty) and Pats kicker Nick Folk missed two PATs in the same windy direction.

Since punter Drue Chrisman became his holder Nov. 20 in Pittsburgh, McPherson has missed three PATs (including the penalty). But that was his first field goal miss with Chrisman after he hit 11 straight.

"It's a little different, not much," said McPherson, who also has a new long snapper this season. "All it takes is repetition and a little more time. It's probably a little of that and me needing just to kick better and the conditions."

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons isn't panicked, either, because McPherson has moved on to the next kick.

"We tracked every possible scenario through training camp, combinations of snappers and holders, and there was really no negligible difference between who was holding and who was snapping and his make percentage," Simmons said. "Obviously it's something that he's got to get solidified in his own mind. But that's not the issue. The issue is not the operation. He's the one who's got to make the kick. But, it does. And inevitably in the back of your mind, it is different. It's a different snapper and holder than it was a year ago. That's something he's got to fight through. That's not something that's physical. It's a mental thing he's got to fight through.

"Some guys you can deal with differently. Some guys you need to let it roll away or roll off and go onto the next one. Some guys I have a tendency to let it linger. And I've got to learn, and that's what I've tried to do with him. It's been successful so far. So it'll be the same form I try to stick with." …