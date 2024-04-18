New Bengals RT Trent Brown Is A Proud Student Of The Willie Anderson School

While Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007, Brown grew up playing it all under the Texas sun. The 6-7 Reginald Brown, a former pro basketball player in China, had his son playing up two age-groups in basketball, as well as football as a running back, wide receiver, defensive end ("Everything but O-line"), so Trent had no time or inclination to follow NFL offensive linemen.

Brown became aware of Anderson through his O-line mentor in the pros, Duke Manyweather. Brown calls it the world of offensive line trainers and coaches. Through clips on social media, Brown saw the 6-6, 345-pound Anderson dominate people with a similar big-athlete game, as well as being able to teach it. He was particularly intrigued with how Anderson and his students held their hands.

" He teaches to carry your hands kind of like this. A high hand and a low hand," said Brown as he positioned his massive mitts. "So you can catch any inside move and then punch on the outside or do whatever."

Brown says defensive linemen have been conditioned over the years to counter the two-handed punch.

"When you can hold your hands like Willie teaches, it's a little different for them," Brown said. "I've always played with length, but this is just a different way of carrying my hands. Giving the D-linemen a different target, a different look. Something they're not necessarily used to. Some would think, 'Oh, he's got his chest open, so we're just going to bull.' That's what I would invite more times than not."

The universe's very first offensive coordinator, Plato, is credited with the line, "Necessity is the mother of invention." That's why Anderson devised the independent hands technique as the NFL pass rushers morphed right in front of him during his career.

No longer were most of them wired like the monster bull rushers in the Reggie White mold that populated the league early in his career. They were teeming with athleticism, shaking like Julius Peppers and baking like the spinning Robert Mathis, the walking strip-sack. For Anderson, the two-handed punch just wasn't a universal answer.

He came up with it and then-Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander helped him perfect it. He also named it. "The Club." Because Anderson would shoot his arm out and swing it down on the outside shoulder pad.