Quick Hits: Do-It-All Dax Hill Ready For Anything; Chase Brown Investing In His Craft

Whenever you ask the Bengals what's next for Dax Hill, they tell you he can play any position in the secondary. And when he showed up for work Monday at Paycor Stadium on the first day of offseason voluntary workouts, he said he's ready to do exactly that.

"Anything, to be honest. That's my strength. I feel like that's what God gave me and I'm just going to do that the best I can," Hill said. "I can't really predict the future. I can control what I put out on a daily basis. What I put out weekly. That's something I try to do the best that I can. Whatever position that is going forward. I'm just going to do the best I can."

Hill revealed that the Bengals reached out to him during free agency when they signed safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell after his first full NFL season playing free safety with a defense-leading 1,091 snaps. When Hill broke into the NFL in 2022 as their first-round pick out of Michigan, he played most of his 131 snaps at his college position in nickel.

"I appreciate that, just having that conversation before things turned out and just hearing them out on why they did the things they did," Hill said. "Whatever happened, I can't control that. I'm just going to put my best foot forward … I'm not really stressing out about what's to come. I've been through so much the first two years, it's nothing that I'm not used to.

"We'll see how things go, but everything's kind of just up in the air, we'll see how things go and just play it from there. Whatever they ask of me, whatever that is, I'm going do it. But I mean, whatever the position that I'll be in, I'm going to give it my all."

Hill is used to doing it all. What that is in 2024 remains to be put together by head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

"We've had a pretty good idea in our minds and we'll let the offseason play out with that before we get into it here," Taylor said Monday when asked of the plan. "We feel comfortable with our communication with Dax and where that all stands."