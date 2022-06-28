Bengals Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule 

Open Training Camp Practices

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paul Brown Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for all practices at established prices.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.