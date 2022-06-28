Presented by

Bengals Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule 

Jun 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health kicks off on Wednesday, July 27. The reigning AFC Champions are scheduled to hold 12 open practices, including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

Back Together Saturday

Back Together Saturday is fans' one opportunity to watch the Bengals practice inside Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals radio announcers Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will provide live commentary throughout practice.

Tickets are free and fans must claim a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information on how to access tickets through a presale beginning on July 12. Tickets will be made available to the general public on July 14. Visit bengals.com/backtogethersaturday for more information.

There will be exciting photo opportunities at Back Together Saturday, including an opportunity to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals' AFC Championship. Fans can also take pictures on the Ruler of The Jungle throne and next to the tiger pillars used for player introductions. Kid-friendly attractions -- free to all fans -- include inflatables, face painting and balloon artists.

Gates open at 1 p.m. for the 2:15 p.m. practice. Parking is available in adjacent lots at established prices.

Open Training Camp Practices

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paul Brown Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for all practices at established prices.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

Training Camp Schedule

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

  • WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • THURSDAY, JULY 28
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • FRIDAY, JULY 29
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • SATURDAY, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)
  • Gates open at 1 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • MONDAY, AUG. 1
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • TUESDAY, AUG. 2
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • THURSDAY, AUG. 4
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • FRIDAY, AUG. 5
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • SUNDAY, AUG. 7
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • SUNDAY, AUG. 14
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
  • THURSDAY, AUG. 18
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
TrainingCampCenter(2560x1440)

Training Camp Center

The official source for Bengals Training Camp dates, news and updates.

Learn More

