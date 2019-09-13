Slants And Screens: Bengals Say Bring The Heat; When Zac Copied Lombardi 

NEXT STEP: Heading into last week's game, Taylor's focus was for them to be disciplined in a hostile environment. Not Sunday.

"Win," he said. "We came out of that loss I think guys were realizing that we can have a pretty good team if we handle our business and do things the right way," Taylor said. "Now let's finish the thing. Let's not shoot ourselves in the foot in the red zone with silly stuff. Let's make those stops in key situations on defense. That's the next step for us is we have to put it all together."

COPYING LOMBARDI: Jay Morrison of The Athletic got a heck of an answer from Taylor when he asked him if he's got any favorite sports memorabilia.

First he said he grew up with "two really cool posters," on his bedroom walls of his father playing safety for Nebraska. One shot had Sherwood Taylor grabbing Texas Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell

"He's got him by the shirt as Earl looks like he's pulling away," Taylor said. "He claims he got the shirt and then tapped his feet and he fell down. That's the story."

The other poster captures his dad in the air stretched out sacking Missouri quarterback Phil Bradley, best known as Roger Clemens' record 20th strikeout victim when the Red Sox beat the Mariners in Fenway Park on April 20, 1986.

But the prize of all prizes was found in his father-in-law's books. When Mike Sherman left Green Bay after six seasons as the Packers head coach, he gave some of his books to his daughter and they ended up moving them into their first apartment in College Station, Texas when everybody was at A&M. A sheaf of papers fell out of one of the books during the move and suddenly Taylor was feasting his eyes on handwritten notes legendary Packers head coach Vince Lombardi took 51 years ago in the week leading up to Super Bowl II against the Raiders in Miami.

"I studied it for hours," Taylor said. "Rooming lists. What he was going to say to the team. What angles he was going to take with the media."

Taylor shook his head in disgust. It was all a bit much for a graduate assistant coach to take in at the time (probably a good nine years before he went to the Rams' Super Bowl earlier this year) and, besides, after he copied them for Sherman, he can't find his own copies.