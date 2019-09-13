Quick Hits: Mixon Working Friday; Phillips, Erickson Split Returns; One Of Hottest Home Games On Tap

As expected, running back Joe Mixon (ankle) bounced off the Thursday rehab field into Friday morning's practice and looks good to go for the 49ers in Sunday's (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) Paul Brown Stadium opener. But head coach Zac Taylor called him day-to-day after a limited practice and listed him as questionable. So was rookie running back Trayveon Williams (foot). Left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) was ruled out.
- It looks like Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons is turning to back-up cornerback Darius Phillips to return kicks after he and back-up wide receiver Alex Erickson (punts) split the duties last Sunday in Seattle. That's even though Erickson won the 2016 AFC kick return title as a rookie and last season finished second in total kick return yards in the NFL.
"I had a big, long discussion with Alex. I have an immense amount of trust and an immense amount of confidence in Alex," Simmons said after Thursday's practice. "But I also think Darius has earned an opportunity to get a chance back there. He's made some plays, just as Alex has, over his career. They both made plays in the preseason on punt return. Darius made some plays in kick-off return.
"I'm just trying to spice things up a little bit, give Seattle something different than maybe what they were expecting. And I think Darius has deserved an opportunity to do that. Again, that is not a reflection on Alex and his ability. I still have an immense about of faith and trust in him. It was just a chance to have Darius make a play."
- The National Weather Service is calling for Sunday's high to be near 88 degrees. If it hits 88, it would tie for the second hottest game in PBS history 11 years and a day after the wind-blown 24-7 loss to Tennessee featured winds up to 70 miles per hour. The only 90-degree game at PBS and in Bengals home history was the 2002 opener when they lost to San Diego, 34-6, in 90 degrees even. It's hard to believe, but the hottest game at Riverfront Stadium was 81 degrees on Opening Day, 1998, a 23-14 loss to the Titans. This team, though, has won in the heat. They burned the Dolphins last year in a South Beach 87 degrees with two fourth-quarter defensive touchdowns in a 27-17 victory on Oct. 7.