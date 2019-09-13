Quick Hits: Mixon Working Friday; Phillips, Erickson Split Returns; One Of Hottest Home Games On Tap

- The National Weather Service is calling for Sunday's high to be near 88 degrees. If it hits 88, it would tie for the second hottest game in PBS history 11 years and a day after the wind-blown 24-7 loss to Tennessee featured winds up to 70 miles per hour. The only 90-degree game at PBS and in Bengals home history was the 2002 opener when they lost to San Diego, 34-6, in 90 degrees even. It's hard to believe, but the hottest game at Riverfront Stadium was 81 degrees on Opening Day, 1998, a 23-14 loss to the Titans. This team, though, has won in the heat. They burned the Dolphins last year in a South Beach 87 degrees with two fourth-quarter defensive touchdowns in a 27-17 victory on Oct. 7.