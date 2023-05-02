A Scout's First Impression Of Bengals Draft: 'We Let Our Board Speak To Us'

After decompressing for a few days, Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts sat down with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson to reflect on last weekend's NFL Draft.

GH: Could you have drawn up this one any better? An edge. Two cornerbacks. A wide receiver who led the nation in catches and is one of the best returners in the draft. Another wide receiver who was the best player in his league. And a punter? It seems like you hit every need but tight end.

MP: If I knew before how this draft played out, I would have been very happy with it. Are there other positions we would have like to have addressed? Yeah. Absolutely. Sometimes that's just not how it shakes out. There are guys as you work through the process that get eliminated for medical reasons, character reasons. As you get the coaches in the process, they don't see a great vision for the player from a scheme perspective.

GH: It certainly seems like you guys had those first three picks, Clemson edge Myles Murphy, Michigan cornerback DJ Turner, and Alabama safety Jordan Battle, graded very highly.

MP: They were guys we targeted. There's always the conversation what order do you take them in just playing the different depths of different positions on the draft board. Myles we had very high. Very high up there. We probably had seven or eight teams interested in coming up to No. 28. Myles Murphy was a guy we didn't want to pass up.

There's not a lot of things you can really knock him on. His upside is immense. He's a really good player already. It's almost scary what he could be as he continues to develop. He's still a young guy. Only 21 years old. Good kid. Good character. He wants to come in here and work and I think getting with a really good D-line coach like we have in Marion Hobby, it's going to be an outstanding pairing between those two. An easy selection for us.

I actually texted that to one of my good sources down there at Clemson. It was an easy selection for us. Just thanking those guys that give you good information on behind the scenes scouting and all that stuff. If a couple of other guys may have been off the board, maybe we would have felt like we were dropping down a level of player but we got one of the most talented players in the draft at the bottom of the first round.

There are not too many human beings in the world with those measurables and he's a good player on top of that. He's not just a big guy who runs fast. He can bend the edge. He's long. He's got power. I don't think he's anywhere near his ceiling yet.

GH: Since Turner was the fastest guy at the NFL scouting combine, you must have had him up there, too.