Bengals Light Up Depth Chart And Special Teams As They Speed Through NFL Draft

Simmons must have been leering at Battle on the board. After their 18-minute meeting with Battle at the combine, Simmons was so impressed that he put a big red star around his name, which is what he does when blown away by the presentation.

"I think the consensus was that we have a high, high, high grade on a safety here. A safety we felt was the top safety available, and the top safety, really, maybe in the (entire) draft for us," Simmons said. "That's a perfect example of a potential position of a little need. We lost a couple guys there — it's been no secret. We added one there in Nick and we had a chance to add another one here in Jordan, so it fell right to us and it worked out perfectly. But that was a chance for us to move and maneuver around a little bit, and we didn't. They did a good job of being resilient and sticking to what the grades were."

Plus, it got Simmons a highly-regarded special teams player from one of the country's top programs.

"He's very well-rounded, he's very instinctive, and he understands the game," Simmons said. "You can tell he's been, obviously, very well-coached. He's been a part of a great program at Alabama, and he's had to play a lot of special teams. He's been productive, he's got a lot of tackles in his career, and he'll have a huge role for us here."

The big adds for Simmons, of course, were Robbins and Charlie Jones. Simmons has a good track record with punters. The only one he had taken before Saturday was Kevin Huber in the 2009 fifth round. By the time they moved on from him for Chrisman in midseason last year, Huber was their all-time leading punter.

Simmons had to laugh. As the fifth round unfolded, Huber texted, asking if Simmons was going to pull the trigger. Robbins, from the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Westerville, grew up watching punters and not teams.

"I really looked up to guys who had really strong bodies of work, and guys who have proven themselves as veterans, including Huber," Robbins said. "Huber was on that list. Never had the opportunity to talk to him, but I really looked up to that guy.

"Other players I've watched are Andy Lee, Thomas Morstead, Sam Koch. Those are the guys I really tried to model my game after and the guys I looked up to. Including Kevin Huber in there, too. They were just guys who you know had long careers, and guys I looked up to and I wanted to model my game after and be just like them."

Simmons saw him plenty, running the combine workout and then driving up to Ann Arbor Good Friday to work him out privately.