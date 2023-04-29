First Three Rounds Put Bengals Defense On Fast Track With Potential Rookie Contributors

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo walked out of the Paycor Stadium news conference room at the end of Friday night and declared, "I'm done."

The final four rounds of the NFL Draft are still on tap for Saturday, but for the second straight year the Bengals attacked defense in the first three rounds and suddenly they are sleeker, faster, and deeper and Anarumo doesn't really have to come back down to introduce anybody else.

All three guys look like they're going to contribute.

First-round pick Myles Murphy, with his 4.5 40-yard dash and 18.5 career sacks, projects to be the third pass rusher off the bench behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Second-round pick DJ Turner II, with his NFL scouting combine-best 4.26-second 40-yard dash, figures to play plenty of special teams as well as get on the field at cornerback in some of Anarumo's matchy sub-packages against the ever-growing arsenal of offensive players in the AFC. Now it's not a must to re-sign their veteran cornerbacks, although it's still an option.

Third-round pick Jordan Battle, with his Alabama national title belt, 2022 captaincy, and in-the-box success in the rugged SEC, looks to be the missing first safety off the bench behind Dax Hill and Nick Scott and a core player for kicking game coordinator Darrin Simmons. With free-ish safety Jessie Bates III and strong-ish safety Vonn Bell gone to free agency, are Hill, last year's first-rounder, and now Battle eventually the next Bates-Bell?

"He's another guy that can give us some flexibility, so I'm not so much worried about that," said Anarumo of Battle. "I think we can move around some and he'll be comfortable in all of the jobs that we'll ask him to do because he was exposed to so much down there. I don't worry so much about that."

The 6-1, 215-pound Battle is the composite of the template the Bengals have developed to produce heavyweight draft classes since the 2020s began with the drafting of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow:

Big-time production at a big-time school that has played for national championships. A captain with impeccable football IQ credentials. Character to the hilt. Versatility dripping.

"It's hard to miss on guys like that," said head coach Zac Taylor. "When you can set the table (with their) character and their playing experience at a high level in the SEC, and all the big games he's played (in), he's just a guy we're excited for, and we're excited he was still here in the third round, and we're excited to add him to the mix."