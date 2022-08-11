Rookie Show On Tap As Bengals Set To Play First Game In Paycor Stadium

As befitting a Bengals rookie about to play in his first NFL game in Paycor Stadium's first ever game Friday (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Allan George zapped the home locker room's music box one day this week to the song list of the artist known as "Future."

As in, it's all ahead of him as the undrafted free agent cornerback from Vanderbilt looks to make a dent in the rosters numbers game. He grew up dreaming of the NBA and he fell so in love with baseball because of his dad that he still texts Kumar Rocker, the ace of Vandy's 2019 national champs.

But his dad talked him out of "being a short guard," and into "a tall cornerback,' as his son gets the shot in "The Show," he never got when the Bengals open the preseason against Arizona.

Head coach Zac Taylor is expected to ice his top three cornerbacks, as well as all other established starters everywhere else. Plus, second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt didn't practice Wednesday, which means the Nebraska cornerback may not go. And it's hard to see them pushing much Tre Flowers, the fourth cornerback just coming off missing some time week.

So on Friday figure on seeing plenty of the undrafted rookie cornerbacks like George, Delonte Hood, Bookie Radley-Hiles and Abu Daramy-Swaray and even more adrenaline.

The 5-11, 190-pound George, who didn't play football until he was a high school sophomore and only because he wanted to play with his older brother before he graduated, has already ignited a Twitter squall this camp. When Flowers and Eli Apple were sitting out last week, one day George lined up with the first defense.

"There's going to be a lot of excitement for them. You should feel that nervous energy or excitement, however you want to phrase it," Taylor said of the rooks. "You get a chance to get that out of your system and then just realize it's just ball.

"You felt it your first JV game, you felt it your first varsity game, you felt it your first college game, you feel it your first NFL preseason game. And just like any other, the second play of the game, that's gone. It's good to get that out of them and then see who really steps up and, over the course of the game, can be consistent. They're going to make mistakes. That's fine. Who can rebound quickly? There's all sorts of things we get a chance to evaluate these guys on."

The undrafteds are even a longer shot to make this roster, replete with young Super Bowl veterans at every spot. The expanded practice squad is always a target, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his scouts have been known to unearth some diamonds in the rough that ended up twinkling for more than a few years.

"There's a strong history here of Duke and his crew doing a great job of bringing in undrafted free agents that can come in here and compete for roster spots or initially make the practice squad and then be here years later," Taylor said.

"(Wide receiver) Stanley Morgan's a great example of that. (Former wide receiver) Alex Erickson, I mean, the list goes on and on. (Former center) Trey Hopkins. There's so many guys here who've had an impact on what's happened well before I ever came here. And so, it's exciting to see who in that group this year can step up and be that Stanley Morgan in whatever position group it is."