The Conversation: Orlando Brown Jr. Eyes Bengals Comeback With "Character Of Our Building' 

Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson's conversation with Bengals four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as he preps for a return to Arizona for Sunday's game (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) against the Cardinals.

GH: This Sunday you return to the field where you won the Super Bowl last year with the Chiefs. What thoughts are running through your mind?

OB: I can't really say that's been on my mind. Right now, it's all about the next game. Arizona is 1-3 as well, but they're very competitive. They play very hard. I feel like a lot of good can come out of this game for us. I think we have not only a very positive team, but also a team that's very realistic as far as the goals that we set for ourselves, our weekly and daily approach from the coaches and players.

And I feel like we're in a really good headspace and understand our backs are against the wall.

For us to achieve the long-term goals that we have set for ourselves, it starts with winning the day and being present in the moment. It starts on Wednesday and it goes to Thursday, it goes to Friday, it goes to Sunday. Just rinse and repeat. I think the team is in a really good headspace when it comes to understanding the circumstances and where we're at.

GH: A lot of teams at this point, well, you don't hear anybody popping off in the media. A rarity in any era. And a good sign I would think.

OB: It definitely is. I feel like that's one of the reasons I say we've got guys who know what we want to be. We've got good, young veterans in the locker room. Guys who have played a lot of ball, who are young, and very experienced. The mindset is there. I just think that it's all about really taking it to the next level, being in the moment, committing to the day, and I think that will really allow us to take the next step.

GH: You've never started 1-3, but since this is your sixth year in the league, you've seen a lot of bounce-back teams. The Titans were where you were last Tuesday. The NFL is so close, so many of the playoff spots seem to be decided in the last two weeks.

OB: I don't want to look too far ahead because there are so many games we have to win now. But in this league, man. There's no telling. That's the thing about this league, too. You see certain teams come out on fire the first four weeks of the season and it dies off. And you see teams that maybe come out slow and by the time November, December, January, February roll around, nobody wants to see that team during that time period.