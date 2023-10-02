Bengals Seek Titans-Like Rebound In Arizona

Burrow shrugged off the concern for his strained right calf. But nobody else did after he could average just 5.5 yards per throw and not generate a touchdown for the second time in four unJoe-like games without the swashbuckling step-up-in-the-pocket magic. Burrow refuses to use the calf as an excuse. He also says there was no way he was coming out in a game they felt was they were in until the game leaked into the fourth quarter.

"He's doing everything he can. He's playing through it, but there's still limitations he's got certainly and that's probably very difficult for him," Taylor said. "But again, he's getting hit. He's having to move and he's doing a great job getting up on the next play and responding. Sometimes quarterbacks will get rattled by that stuff. But you don't feel that from him at all. You feel that the next play is going to be successful even if he does take a hit. Again, he's fighting through it and I'm proud of him for that."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, their leader with seven catches for 73 yards, is in his fifth season with Burrow and this is a first.

"It's probably my first time seeing him (play) through an injury like this," Chase said. "He's just going through a little adversity and he's going to be back and better in no time."

The offense goes into the week "trying to find a spark,"

Chase said. They're also trying to figure out the blitz. The Titans sacked Burrow three times, caused a lost fumble on one, and hit him six other times. With Burrow's mobility limited, the Titans just teed off, particularly on third down, which the Bengals didn't convert until 8:46 left in the game. But slot receiver Tyler Boyd warns foes, it's not always going to be like this. It was just last year Burrow was at the top of the league making defenses pay for blitzing.