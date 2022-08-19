Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Wilson, an all-state punter at Casper, Wyo.'s Natrona County High School (not to mention a wide receiver and safety) kicked his team into a night off Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor ended Thursday's practice after kicker Evan McPherson hit a 55-yarder to complete a 6-for-6 day. Just a reminder there's no emergency replacement for that. Then Taylor challenged Wilson with a 33-yard PAT. If he made it, no meetings after the next practice. He didn't tell him they would keep trying until he made it, but he only needed one.

"I remember the basics of it," Wilson said of the mechanics. "My ball flight wasn't the best. What it did do was go between the uprights."

Wilson hasn't kicked since those Glory Days and when he mentioned his prowess to special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons , he asked Wilson to kick a few. He was a bit intrigued.

"I just joked with Darrin and just kind of kicked a couple," Wilson said. "And he said, 'Be ready, we might need you for something.' He kept it low key so that was what it was for. Glad I had been practicing."

Simmons shrugged. He didn't even want to say he could use Wilson in an emergency.

"If necessary. We shouldn't have to get to that point. God forbid, yes," Wilson said.

Hilton had an idea he could do it because he had once talked to Wilson about his kicking exploits and discovered he had been all-state.

"He's multi-versatile," Hilton said. "He's flying around out there in the middle of the field and then kicks it like that."

Taylor: "He's been practicing for that. You never know when you're going to need an emergency kicker. I don't think we knew at first that he had that talent … He's an option. He'd be an option." …

Wilson's PAT came two days shy of the 13th anniversary of Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco kicking a PAT in a preseason game in Foxboro, Mass. It proved to be the decisive point in a 7-6 win over the Patriots in a game started by Tom Brady. Simmons found an emergency guy that night when Shayne Graham's groin injury prevented him from kicking. But he never had to use him again. Although, The Ocho was on deck for a winning PAT in Indy the next year. With under two minutes left, Mike Nugent tore his ACL on an on-side kick that the Bengals recovered, trailing, 23-17. But they fumbled a few plays later ...

It was a day to pull out the antique clichés of the gridiron. Ever hear, "They're tired of hitting guys in the same colored uniform."?

Center Ted Karras and defensive tackle B.J. Hill know it. After some scuffles, Karras told the defense what it could do with the 50 yards the offense had just generated scoring a touchdown in a move-the-ball drill. Hill had a snappy rejoinder

"It happens. You don't want it to go overboard," Taylor said. "The guys have been going against the same people over and over so it's time to get a new opponent out there."

Karras also got into it with edge Joseph Ossai and, trying to break the tension, linebacker Germaine Pratt hopped on Karras' back.

"It's good to see that with the offensive line having that mean streak. That's what we except from both ends," Hilton said.

Or, as Wilson said, "It gets a little competitive, but it's all love and brotherhood in the locker room." …

There were reasons the offense was frustrated. Even though the defense had three starting linemen not working, they won most of the day as Burrow's backups threw two more interceptions to the backups, one by rookie cornerback Allan George and one by slot cornerback Jalen Davis …

It appeared that edge Trey Hendrickson and nose tackle D.J. Reader were getting a day off while edge Sam Hubbard worked on the rehab field with right tackle La'el Collins with both in full pads …Ossai and Cam Sample had active days in place of Hendrickson and Hubbard …

Collins' backup, Isaiah Prince, left the field with a wrist injury and on the next play backup center Trey Hill left with an unknown ailment …