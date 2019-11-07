Matchup Of The Game: 'Cat and Mouse Game All Day'

"The footwork is a lot different than I was used to," Finley told Bengals.com back in August. "I was used to doing my own thing. I think it's healthy just to have some organization with my feet. I feel like I have good feet, but having a set of rules has helped me be a little more comfortable and have my feet underneath me for throws."

During the preseason, Van Pelt reflected on how working with Rodgers convinced him the left foot was the way to go. He has coached it all three ways. Left foot forward. Right foot forward. The feet even. He said Tom Brady took it from Rodgers and went left. Van Pelt brought it with him from Green Bay last season and introduced it to Dalton.

"It gives you more rhythm in the pass game. Especially the quick game," Van Pelt said back then. "Less mechanical. More rhythmic. It's more like a little dance step as opposed to just a big heavy step. The rhythm is very important in the passing game. That's his game. The more he can play in rhythm with his feet, then he'll be more accurate."

Accuracy, brains and composure. That's Finley's M.O. as the guy that got his degree in psychology at Boise State and master's degree in liberal studies at North Carolina State. Right now, he's sweating crushed ice. Let's see when the Ravens give him the third degree and he's trying to find No. 29 with Baltimore sending everything at him but The Star Spangled Banner as one of the NFL's leading blitz teams.