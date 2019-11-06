Find Out What Taylor And Finley Had To Say About The Ravens, Pass Rushing Depth And Matchups

How different do practices feel with the addition of Green?

"It's good just seeing him walk back out there and getting in the huddle. It has a bit of a different feel to it. I'm really excited for him. He's been through a lot of adversity over these last 12 months. For him, it's a chance to get back (in practice) and get back in a game. I know it's important to him, and it's important to the team, so we're excited to get him back out there."

Since you are starting a rookie quarterback, is it more important to establish a running attack?

"Sure. We work through that every week — trying to find the best plan for the run game, and finding the right personnel groupings to give ourselves the best chance. We keep challenging those guys that we need to be on point. It takes all 11 to be efficient in the run game. I thought we finished the last game the right way. We need to continue to build off that going forward."

Did you see a specific moment where Finley began to "click?"

"The expectations for a rookie quarterback in the offseason are not sky-high. You know that there's going to be a learning curve, just going from college to the NFL, regardless of what system you played in. There was never any panic on our end. There were things we could see, 'OK, he's seeing it for the first time.' And then you get a chance to really strap the pads on in training camp and go compete. That's where he's at his best. He gets the chance to extend plays. He sees the field well. He has really good feel in the pocket. He gets the ball where it needs to be. Sometimes you call play-actions and he check it down for a 10-yard gain. He has a great feel. That comes from all the game experience he had throughout the course of his college career. He's had some great coaches in his past. That's all stuff that factors into, 'OK, we think he's ready to play. Let's see what he can do on Sunday.'"

Did QB Andy Dalton's mechanics suffer as a result of what was taking place around him?

"I think Andy competed his tail off and did what he could do to try to help us win games and be efficient in the passing game. We're right there on the top-10 fringe of passing (offense), and Andy did a great job in that regard. We need to continue to build on that with Ryan. Again, we're getting healthier at receiver as well, and guys are getting fresh. We have some offensive linemen back. We expect his offense to keep trending in the right direction."

How well is Green cutting on his ankle?

"A.J. has gotten better every day I've seen him."

Have you been pleased with the way he's been able to cut on that ankle?

"Yeah. I think he's been making great progress. I don't want to get too specific, but I think he's starting to feel really confident, and we're feeling confident now that he's out there."

Did the team's overall depth at wide receiver improve as a result of Green's injury?

"That's exactly right. Because of injuries, we've had to develop that depth. Guys who didn't think they were getting an opportunity six months ago or three months ago, they got it. They showed up well. The snaps drop a little bit for everybody (now), which is a good thing. Now, when you're playing 20-30 snaps as opposed to 50-60, you get a chance to be fresh and run. The defensive backs feel your presence a little bit. Sometimes when you play 50-60 snaps, you're technique wavers a little bit at the end of the games because you start to get tired and you lose track of the things that you're being coached to do — some of the details of the technique. It's a good thing to have depth at that position."

Does Finley have the green light to check out of plays at the line of scrimmage?

"We always have our checks and he always has the things that he has alerts for. That doesn't change, regardless of who the quarterback is. We wouldn't be rolling him out there if we didn't have the confidence that he's able to handle the things we ask our quarterback to do in our offense and the things that the defense is going to throw at you. He's a smart guy. He's playing for a reason. We'll see what he can do."

Do you need to adjust your play calling to accommodate a rookie quarterback?

"No. You try to play to the strength of any quarterback you have — the strength of your offense. The No. 1 objective is to put ourselves in position to win this game. That's the No. 1 thing you do. How do you attack this defense and challenge them and present problems for them, and be explosive and score points? Then, obviously, you factor in what your receivers do, and your quarterback — it's all the same. You factor in all the guys you have on the field and what they do best. How do we fit that into the plan to beat Baltimore?"

How have the questions Finley has been asking increased your confidence in him?

"He has great awareness. He knows what he knows. He isn't afraid to ask questions about things he doesn't know. A story I've always told guys I've coached is don't be afraid to ask a question just because you're a little nervous, or you think it's a stupid question, or (you feel) 'I should know this.' I transferred three times in college — I went to Wake (Forest), junior college and Nebraska. I remember I was the starting quarterback at Nebraska, and I would stretch every day, and the defensive backs coach would say, 'Hey, this is a big fire zone team.' I would just lie my tail off and say, 'Yeah, a little bit.' I didn't know what a fire zone was. I would just way, 'Yeah, a little bit, a little bit.' But I was too afraid to ask, 'What does that even mean?' I felt that the expectation was that you're supposed to know. Sometimes you just miss that level. Somewhere along the line, you missed it. That's what's good to see from Ryan. He'll say, 'Hold on, what does that mean?' He keeps saying that — 'What does that mean?' That's good. That means he's not afraid to ask that question, and it helps us better deliver the intent of what we're doing. Our communication is crisp, and we're all on the same page. That's good to see."

When you're a college quarterback and you transfer, is that a bet on yourself?

"Not for me. I wasn't good enough to play where I was playing (laughs). I think it's always different reasons for different guys."

The offense didn't utilize "11 personnel" as much against the Los Angeles Rams. Is that a trend moving forward?

"It's always based on the matchup we're going to face. How are they when they're in their base defense? Where are they when you're in '12?' It all ties in together based on the opponent. L.A. (the Rams) played a lot of dime against our '12.' They played with four defensive linemen, and a linebacker, and a bunch of defensive backs on the field. We felt like we could find success in '12 personnel,' and we'll approach Baltimore the same way. We'll try to look at their different personnel groupings and where our advantages are at, and how we should play the game to score the most points possible."

If your first NFL start featured Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback and Alex Van Pelt as the quarterbacks coach, would you be confident?

"I would. I have a lot of faith in our coaching staff. That's why they're here. I have tremendous respect for them. I hadn't worked with a lot of these guys — I had just known of them. That's why they're here. It's comforting for any quarterback on this team to know the background of all the guys that are helping them through it. We'll see where it goes."

What is it like to face Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson a second time?

"He's talented. He's having an MVP-caliber year. He's playing with a lot of confidence. The whole team is, really. They're coming off big wins — one on the road at Seattle, and one against New England, and the one over us three weeks ago. They present a tough challenge. Our guys are up for the opportunity. There's no doubt about it. It's a divisional game at home after the bye, and we're healthy. Our guys are excited. This is a great way to start the second half of the season."

Is it a benefit having played against Jackson rather than just seeing him on film?

"I'd like to think so. You look at the starts of their games. They get on people quick. They had a 17-0 lead on New England, a 17-7 lead on us, and they got up on Seattle pretty quick as well. They've started fast. That's been their trademark so far, and in these last few games particularly. That's important for our guys to come out and approach it the right way and be ready for that. That's what they've hung their hat on lately."

Is preparing for Baltimore's offense similar to preparing for a college offense?

"It's not easy. They do a great job. They obviously spent a lot of time in the offseason understanding how they wanted to attack teams this year, and it's shown. Their personnel fits their scheme really well and they've had a lot of success. All the coordinators had a lot of success at Buffalo and at San Francisco doing these similar things with quarterbacks. Again, it's a great challenge for our whole team."

Are you excited to see what Green can do when he's healthy?

"Of course. I am. I think everyone is excited to see A.J. back out there. All the hard work he's put in to rehab and get himself back — it's still an ongoing process. It's really his first full week of getting to practice and getting the chance to compete. I'm sure it feels different to him. We're all excited for him to get the opportunity."

Is this a good opportunity for the organization to see what Green is capable of in the future?

"I think it's a great window for us to try to get a win. We're getting guys back healthy and that's what we intend for him to come out here and do — give us another weapon and help us go win our first game."

How do you simulate Jackson in practice?

"Joe (HB Joe Mixon) has volunteered (laughs; Mixon was in back of news conference room). Joe wants to take some scout-team reps. That's part of the test — your guys need to be disciplined and understand that the speed of the practice isn't necessarily what it's going to feel like in the game. You need to make sure you're really detailed with your fits, and the leverage you're playing with. Guys need to take that to the practice field and really set the standard high this week."

Do you have a number of snaps in mind for Green?

"We do. It's probably not something I'm going to share, but we certainly have a plan for him and how we want to utilize him in this game."

Do you need to prevent Green from playing too hard?