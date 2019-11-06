Quick Hits: A.J. Green Sits Out, Back To Day-To-Day; Ryan Seeks Rhythm; Lamar Again; Injury Update

LAMAR AGAIN: Every Cincy school kid knows Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has eviscerated the Bengals the two times he's played them. A month ago he lit them for 152 yards rushing in becoming the first quarterback to throw for at least 200 yards and run for at least 100 yards in a regular-season game. The Bengals are hoping the third time is the charm.

"It definitely helps, said Bengals right end Sam Hubbard before Wednesday's practice when asked if seeing him multiple times eases the assignment. "It's such a unique experience playing against him because he can do things no other player can do. To have that experience under your belt helps. You know how to approach him with angles and you hope we do a better job containing him."

Here's the amazing thing about what the Ravens are doing on the ground. They've rushed for at least 200 yards in half of their games and that includes 210 rushing yards last Sunday night against a Patriots defense that was supposedly in the process of re-writing the record book. And they're doing it with an offense that everyone has played in high school and college.

"Everyone has an assignment when you play option football," Hubbard said. "The key is everybody has a job. There has to be somebody leveraging it, someone chasing it from the inside, someone taking care of the dive. It's going to be different players in those different positions. It comes down to being assignment sound."

Linebacker Nick Vigil probably said it best when he explained why the Ravens make the option look so new and exotic: