Marvin Lewis, Andy Dalton transcripts: Jets

Initial comments:** ML: "Obviously it's a huge game for us. The Jets are playing very good football. They're a strong, downhill-running team. They run the power gaps, things like that. You've got to get your pads down and play. It'll be a physical game up front. Defensively, they're about as strong as you can be with their front group. We've got a huge game up front, and we need to have both sides of the ball played well, and be efficient with the ball. We've got, a big game against a really good team."

Is this classic AFC North style, with Rex Ryan having been in Baltimore?

ML: "Yes. It's going to be a physical game."

How has Geno Smith's development been as a rookie?

ML: "Geno's done well. They've done a fine job of building their offensive team around him. Schematically, they're involving the play-action drop backs, the nakeds and the screens. And there's the involvement of the Wildcat stuff they're doing with other guys -- last week with Josh Cribbs -- and then to the read option that Geno is running. There's a lot of scheme. There's a lot of things. He's doing a good job of managing it. He's played well and efficiently, and they're winning games.

Is this the biggest body of work that you've had to prepare for on both sides of the ball?

ML: "Well, defensively, you see a lot of scheme. Offensively, they work within that, but they have some variety to it, yes."

What was the team's reaction to Leon Hall going down?

ML: "The team moved on from Leon going down on Sunday. We had no choice."

Not everybody does that:

ML: "Unfortunately it's what happens in professional sports. There's nothing we can do to guard against that. You have to move on."

If Dre Kirkpatrick gets more of an opportunity:

ML: "Whoever plays will be fine."

What has Dre done this year?

ML: "Every opportunity he's had, he's done a good job. Whoever the combination of people who play will be fine. Adam (Jones) has to play and do a great job for us. Terence (Newman) has to continue to do a great job, and the same for whoever else goes into the mix."

In his two starts, how has Adam played?

ML: "I can't remember when Leon was hurt, so I can't really answer that."

Will you place Leon on injured reserve today?

ML: "I don't think we'll place him on IR today."

You sustained some other injuries in the Detroit game:.

ML: "I think we're doing pretty well. Sometimes we get some guys with bumps and bruises, and we're pretty fortunate to come out of it the way we did. We'll continue to get better as the week goes on. We went into the game about as healthy as you can be, and Leon got injured, and we've got to move forward to the rest of the people as we've done, but we're in a pretty good spot. We've just got to keep working, and you know we've got some young guys who haven't gotten an opportunity to play a lot, and as we go through this latter half of the season, that opportunity generally comes about. That's when we continue to push on and press each and every week, that your time and your opportunity can be coming up quickly, so you have to be ready when you're called upon."

Does this make you feel even better about the last four or five drafts you've had as an organization?

ML: "You feel good about the guys that have been here and that have been in that room. They're ready to go. The other thing that's impressive is the guys that have come from outside of here, and the contributions that they continually make at the point of attack, and how involved, and how big some of their contributions are each and every week. They're pro's pros. Unfortunately we've lost a couple of real pros in Robert Geathers and Leon since the season began. That's the tough thing. If you looked at the defensive leadership of the football team, you kind of carved out two of your aces there."

After the game on Sunday, you weren't too optimistic about Devon Still:

ML: "Still is going to miss some time today."

Possibly for Sunday too?

ML: "We'll see."

Does Rex Ryan's personality kind of dwarf that he's a heck of a coach?

ML: "Rex is a great coach. I had kind of known Rex from afar before we worked together, and I spoke to him on the phone about the position. Obviously I got a chance to coach with him, and I realize how good of a coach he is, and a man and person. He's been very successful up there in New York, and they're fighting for the same thing that we are."

He seems to have an ability to motivate. Guys play hard and they seem to like and respect him:

ML: "He's a big guy. Not quite as big as he was, but he's one of them (laughs). He gets them going. He does. That's what you love about him. He was that way as the position coach, he was that way as the coordinator, and he's been that way as a head coach. He's got special skills for that. I think on every coaching staff, you need guys like that, that have that kind of ability. He's been able to do it at all the different levels, and that's been great."

As well as you know him, it seems that he'll do anything, and maybe you'll never really know him when it comes to schematics:

ML: "I don't understand what 'do anything' is. That 'do anything' comes from the uneducated. He's very sound defensively. They have sound concepts and sound principles. Occasionally people make errors. But you can see what they're trying to do, and there is rhyme and reason to it. He understands offensively what you're trying to get done, and he's trying to attack that. To say he'll 'do anything' is not a fair statement. He's not an unsound football coach. He's a very sound football coach."

Not that he's unsound, but that he'll give you a bunch of different looks, right?

ML: "Well there's nothing wrong with that. You just said that he'll 'do anything,' and that's not anything. He'll be sound, and he'll have guys that will be in different looks. Because they know what they're doing, they have an ability to be flexible like that. If you can continually have the same guys doing the same things, now you have some flexibility and movement."

Has that flexibility shown the last couple of years with the change in coordinators?

ML: "I that that's why he's more involved in the defense. Dennis (Thurman) is the coordinator now. Dennis has been with him for a while now. They were together in Baltimore. He understands what Rex is trying to get done, and I think that's important. Rex is back involved calling the defense, and I'm sure at some point he'll turn the reins over to Dennis, but right now he's calling the defense."

How important is Vontaze Burfict to what you guys are able to do defensively?

ML: "Vontaze has proven that he's a great linebacker with skills to do whatever you want a linebacker to be able to do. He's played well in the running game, played with his pads down in the running game to make a good, sound open field tackles. And he's done good things in the passing game, to understand passing lanes. He understands the offensive football team. As a young player, he has great intellect that way to understand the offensive plan and what they're trying to do based on formation, personnel, and so forth. He's everything you want that way."

How well did he play in Detroit?

ML: "He did a good job."

How much of a challenge is Muhammad Wilkerson?

ML: "He's a big, explosive, physical man. You've got to play with pads down and go. They're going to have some vertical gains where they get up the field and go, and we've got to be up to the challenge of it."

Is Geno Smith a big threat for the way he throws and can also run the ball?

ML: "Geno's a threat running the ball, but he's not looking necessarily to run very often. Yes, he has scrambled and run for some first downs. I think he's carried about 28 times this season, with only about seven of them being designed runs. He's extended some plays. He's been sacked 25 times, so he's been on the ground a few times. That's part of it, too."

Have they changed much with him at quarterback from what they did before?

ML: "They have a whole new offensive scheme with the coordinator and everything, so it's different than what they did before."

How hard is it to call defenses as a head coach?

ML: "The hard part comes from adjustments and things like that. The fact that you can't turn your back and basically correct and adjust the defense when the offense has the ball. He's got to turn that over to his coaches. He's got to have some sort of mechanism in place to do that."

