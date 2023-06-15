Bengals Hit Another Homer As They Turn Out For Logan Wilson And His Buddy Brooks

If you want to know why these fans love this team, your buddy Logan is showing why. Just ask his fellow linebacker Joe Bachie. They're holding Bachie out of drills because of a minor injury and he's not playing in the game. But the old Berea High School center fielder won the home run derby and volunteered to DH. He was good enough to be on a travel baseball team growing up around Cleveland, but it just wasn't exciting as football.

"When I came here, he was a MIKE linebacker and he was the competition," says Bachie, holding the derby trophy. "I wasn't really supposed to like him at first, but he's just so hard not to like. He and his wife are unbelievable people. He's one of my best friends. He's one of the best human beings out there."

Now here is Morgan Wilson holding linebacker Germaine Pratt's son in front of the dugout and helping shield the toddlers from home-run derby foul balls. It turns out the team chemistry Zac Taylor has developed and has made this team so popular in every city across Bengaldom is also flowing outside the locker room.

"There's this thing about Cincinnati. It's so different," Morgan Wilson says. "Granted, I haven't been to any other teams, but I feel like the culture here between the players, coaches, and significant others is like nothing else. We're close with Germaine and his fiancé. Joe Bachie's fiancee and I are best friends. Hakeem Adeniji and his wife are really close."

She compares the community fabric to Wyoming, where last winter the neighbors helped each other dig out from a 36-inch snowstorm. When they moved into their new home in Casper, everyone knew Logan Wilson was coming and they had more than the movers helping them unload the truck.

"It's a really tight-knit community that rallies around you and it's really cool," Morgan Wilson says as she glances around the ballpark.

That's why your dad doesn't have to worry about filling next month's Brooks Joshua golf tournament fundraiser. Logan is signed up. He's gold in those silent auctions. The Wyoming faithful gobble up any Cowboys gear Wilson has signed. An autographed Logan Wilson Wyoming helmet just went for $2,600.

"He's our most famous guy. He's the most famous guy in Wyoming. We don't call him 'The Governor,' for nothing," Josh Anderson says. "You can see 'The Logan Effect.' When he gets involved, other people want to be involved."

Here is The Logan Effect.

There is long-snapper Cal Adomitis drilling 11 homers in his first derby round and saying he made the ride because Wilson asked. Tee Higgins, who had two 1,000-yard seasons wearing The Ocho's No. 85 before trading it in for No. 5 this spring, is leaning on a dugout railing trying to recall his favorite Chad TD celebrations while growing up before settling on the golf where Johnson putted the football with a pylon. Germaine Pratt is trying to corral his two kids, an assignment on this night as daunting as trying to catch Lamar Jackson.

They were doing what your brothers were doing. Having fun in the dirt and sun, looking for food and Gatorade and tugging on new friends.

"Both boys never got to meet their big brother," Josh Anderson says. "They know a little bit of his impact and live his legacy. It's really sweet because they talk about him all the time."