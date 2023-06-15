Quick Hits: Zac Taylor Says His Deepest Bengals Team Primed For Training Camp; Newest Offensive Starters Impressive On And Off Field

As he bid farewell to his Bengals for the summer, head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday what many have been thinking since the draft. This is their deepest roster in his five seasons and the expectations are soaring with the talent.

"(The depth) is the best we've had and it is hard in pro football now to have as strong as a 53-man roster that we can potentially have," Taylor said after the last practice of mandatory camp. "I just think it is the way the salary cap is built. You've got to acquire young players and hope they step up quickly.

"You just really kind of think through where the roster is at the 90-man and you are really encouraged from top to bottom. There are no players that don't belong here. You can oftentimes get on a 90-man roster. But everyone belongs here and has a role and I'm excited to watch all these guys compete."

That won't happen until training camp opens July 26 for the first practice on the Kettering Health Practice Fields at Paycor Stadium. But Taylor is clearly bullish on how well his streamlined spring ball schedule unfolded and who executed it.

"I think this team has really high-end starters and really talented depth," Taylor said. "You feel like this thing is way ahead of where we've been years past. Especially from the first day I got here. So you can see the details. Guys are moving so quickly. The players here are empowered, they've taken ownership of our schemes and so that allows them to take the next step … New players I think feel that and they feel the need to study up and maximize the reps they get because they can see guys that have been in these systems for years now at the high level that they're playing, the high level of understanding what we're asking them to do, and that's a really good thing for our team."

When Taylor was hired in 2019, the former Rams quarterbacks coach brought the rather avant-garde workload philosophy of Sean McVay, his head coach in Los Angeles. Less is more. That was four years ago. Now it's even less. After playing in the NFL's last game in 2021 and the next-to-last game of last season, the Bengals' light spring regimen has fit a Super Bowl contender's grind.

Taylor used all three of his scheduled mandatory practices because he used only three of his OTA practices leading up to it.

'This is something we always preach to our guys is we're going to do everything at a Super Bowl caliber. Things that we believe will get us to Super Bowl," Taylor said. "You may not see the results yet, but the process is what we believe in and then you saw that in year three and four and now five is what our expectation is. And so it is something that we think is tried and true. We've been in it. It's not something we just think will work, it's something we know will work and our players understand the intent of everything that we're asking them to do.