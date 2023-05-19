A Coach's Son, Bengals Rookie Safety Jordan Battle Arrives Well-Schooled

Fred Battle did more than score overseas. He ran the floor, facilitated, worked the paint, did what was asked. He retired when Jaylen was born in 1995 and came home to become a math teacher and coach. When it came time for Jordan to decide on a high school, Fred was coaching at American Heritage and people were appalled when Jordan followed Jaylen to St. Thomas Aquinas. Two rival private school athletic powers close by. What was going on?

"I told them, 'Well, it's not my life. It's his life,'" Fred Battle says. "It's his choice. It's pretty much run like a college program. If he doesn't go to that school, I don't think he could have had the success he had at Bama. It's the best choice he could have made."

Bengals fans know all about St. Thomas. Playoff team staples from the previous decade, Geno Atkins and Giovani Bernard, attended. It was a place where Fred Battle knew the coaches wouldn't stand for things his son had already questioned.

"When he was playing little league, he would see things like kids not showing up for practice or they were late or they wouldn't run when they were supposed to run or they didn't work hard and they wouldn't get disciplined. They were still playing," Fred Battle says. "That's how it is in youth ball. They just care about talent and he was starting to wonder about it. And I told him, 'That's not our household. We don't do it that way.' I told him that as he got older, he would see how doing it the right way would be rewarded. And when he got to high school he said, 'I see what you mean.'"

Jordan Battle says "our household," was a place where you couldn't get away with much. "If you did you were lucky." And it extended to the basketball floor, where one game when Jordan thinks he was 11 or 12 Fred benched him.