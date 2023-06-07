What We Have Here Is A Rookie Communicating Like A Vet as Bengals Defense Gets It Going

"More snaps for the young guys, the better," Scott said. "Especially for J.B. J.B. is going to be fine. He's going to be a guy that can contribute right away. It's pretty evident he's there mentally. He understands concepts and everything like that and he's physical enough … I can't stress enough how good of an understanding he has of the things going on."

There will be mistakes and Hilton says that's OK. "Even if you yell something wrong, just be vocal, make sure we communicate and make sure we're on the same page." So far Battle has been the Battle that wooed the Bengals in the 18-minute interview at the NFL scouting combine.

"You can tell he's definitely polished. He was, what, a four-year starter at Alabama?" asked backup safety and special teams captain Michael Thomas, the club's longest- tenured NFL player. "He looks good out there. We're all trying to learn each other. He's not shying away from opportunities. You like to see confidence out of the young guys."

An NFL safety has to have a special kind of confidence because he's in the middle of high-tech communication and must grow up fast enough to not only learn the verbiage but convey it to veterans who know the scheme inside and out. Battle not only has the confidence, he knows why he has it.

"It's different coming in as a freshman in college as opposed to coming in as a rookie in the NFL," Battle said. "You have background in leadership skills, especially playing four years at a high talent, high character school like Alabama. Coming from a school where you learn to be a leader and you grow as a person and player, it doesn't make it as hard to come in confidently. That all comes from going to a great program like that."

Battle says he's getting all kinds of feedback from the vets.

Dax Hill, last year's first-rounder taking over the other safety.

Hilton, the best slot cornerback in the league:

"The coaches are showing trust in him keeping up with the ones. He's being vocal and he's showing us he's able to communicate."