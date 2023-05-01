2023 Bengals Draft: Round-By-Round Quick Hits

FOURTH ROUND: Purdue WR/Returner Charlie Jones: One might look at Jones' three stops and wonder. Buffalo, Iowa. West Lafayette. Area scout Christian Sarkisian looked and came away impressed, believing it shows they're getting a guy with that ever-elusive right stuff.

"He left Buffalo, bet on himself and went to Iowa as a walk-on and won a scholarship," Sarkisian says. "At Iowa, that offense is not a very friendly offense for wide receivers and he bet on himself again when he hooked up with his childhood friend."

That would be Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and both benefitted by the move. On Saturday, after the Bengals took Jones, the nation's leading receiver with 110 catches, O'Connell went two picks later to the Raiders.

"They were roommates and in their free time they put a big white board in the family room and went through the playbook drawing up plays and talking about different route concepts and finding out exactly what the quarterback wanted and what the receiver expected," Sarkisian says. "Then Charlie Jones triples his career production by week three at Purdue."

Sarkisian saw Jones early in the season, when Purdue hosted Penn State on a Thursday night. He and Potts went to that game and then Sarkisian took off for a Friday night game in Champaign, Ill. So on back-to-back nights he ended up scouting the Bengals' fourth- and fifth-round picks.

"At both places (Iowa and Purdue) they loved the person," Sarkisian says of Jones. "A unique athlete with excellent speed, great hands. Go back and look at his return numbers from Iowa (a kick return TD and a punt return TD and the 2021 Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year) because they didn't use him a lot there at Purdue. But put on his special teams tape at Iowa you see a guy that can be a starting NFL returner."

FIFTH ROUND: Illinois RB Chase Brown: The character is impeccable. Soon everyone is going to know the story of how Chase and his identical twin brother Sydney overcame homelessness growing up in London, Ontario, with a relentless and cheerful work ethic along with a tight family unit consisting of their younger sister, mother, and grandmother. Sydney, a versatile safety who went in the third round to the Eagles, got drafted first Friday. Then it was Chase the next day in a hail of tears.

"You're not going to find a safer bet in terms of work ethic, leadership intelligence. The life this kid has lived is made up of all the right stuff," Sarkisian says.

And when it comes to football, there's a lot to like, too. You know those break-away home runs they've been seeking? They think this guy can deliver some of that. Yes, Sarkisian says, there are things he needs to clean up, but he was an outrageously productive runner who had two 1,000-yard seasons and is coming off a 328-carry year he racked up more than 1,600 yards on five yards per carry.

But there are also his workout numbers. He had the best vertical leap (40 inches) and broad jump (10-7) of the backs at the combine, as well as the fourth best 40-yard dash at 4.43 seconds.

"He's a very good No. 2 rookie with starting upside. He can be a potential starter," Sarkisian says. "Explosive. He's very urgent. He runs aggressively. He runs around you, runs aways from you and he can run over you."

Sarkisian says Brown also has a great understanding of the big picture. So he knows that Joe Mixon is the lead guy because he's been watching him for years do it for the Bengals.

"He's versatile. His jump cut, his ability to get in and out of breaks. He's an overall great running back. His ability to stretch on outside zones and in the zone game is a lot of fun to watch," Brown said of Mixon after the call came.

Talk about being self-aware, he also talked about how he needs to work on his pass-protection and ball security.