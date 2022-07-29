Training Camp Report: Bengals' Celebration Has a Ring To It: Now For The Big One

On the left side is the player's name and jersey number set in diamonds with the backdrop of a Bengals tiger stripe a salute to the fans.

"We wanted to make sure we acknowledged our past in subtle and subdued ways," Blackburn said, "and also have something that our players are excited about. It does bring a lot of interesting emotions from people. It does make you look back and say, gosh you were so close to being such a different memory."

Cornerback Mike Hilton is thinking of a bigger one, too.

"We're trying to get the other one in the near future," Hilton said. "Anther ring to get. It looked good. It shined well, so that's always a plus. I'll probably put it up or give it to my father. But it's exciting to have that."

Running back Joe Mixon has a spot for it already.

"It looked nice, but we're not settling. We want to get the big one," Mixon said. "I'll put it up in the trophy case. It's definitely a great memory. But the ultimate is to get the big one."

Blackburn, whose grandmother is Nancy Brown, the ultimate den mother of Bengals fans everywhere and the wife of Bengals president Mike Brown, is also hoping the next order is for the big one.

But …

"This is the first one in my lifetime," Blackburn said. "It will always have a little bit of getting so close, but it's also important to appreciate and celebrate the special moments. You can't take them for granted. It's important for us that everybody who helped what was truly a team effort have something that will always help them remember such a special year."

Reader plans to wear it for big occasions because it is such a big moment.