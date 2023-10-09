Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After The Bengals Beat The Cardinals 34-20

On WR Ja'Marr Chase's performance and getting him back on track:

"He's obviously one of the best in the league. So we're going to continue to feed him. We're going to find ways to move him around so teams can't take him away. We're going to continue to get better at that. He's going to continue to do what he does."

On connecting with the deep ball:

"We were able to connect on that one. We have to continue to connect on those. One means nothing if we go 0-for-12 in the next one. So we're going to continue to get better."

On Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reaching out to him about ACL recovery:

"We just talked about the process. I've been through it so I gave him some insight. He's a great guy and I was happy to talk with him. He's going to come back better than ever."

On if there's pressure to get back on the field after sustaining a torn ACL:

"Yes, as professional football players when you're not out there with your guys it's always really tough. But at the same time you know you have to think about your body, what's best for your career and what's best for the organization. So if you're not ready you can't come back. It's tough. I've been there but it is what it is, and it's part of this profession."

On how big of a deal it was to play complementary football today:

"It doesn't matter how well you play on offense, if your defense doesn't play well you're not going to win. So whenever you have a defense like that it makes our jobs easier. We have to continue to play complimentary football like you said."

On if this win can be a turning point in the season:

"This kind of feels like last year in New Orleans a little bit. It means nothing, like I said earlier, it means nothing if you don't go out there and build on it. We're going to celebrate tonight, but get back out there and work tomorrow."

On why this win feels like the Saints win last season: