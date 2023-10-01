Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the Bengals-Titans Game in Week 4 of the 2023 Season

CINCINNATI BENGALS QB JOE BURROW

How would you describe the identity of this offense right now?

We haven't got anything going. Obviously disappointed today. So, we have a lot to get fixed.

How did you feel physically coming in today?

I felt good.

When we talk to you guys, you have good weeks in practice. And through four games, it hasn't necessarily translated to gameday. Can you, as the leader of this team, pinpoint where there may be a disconnect, if there is one?

Just got to keep stacking days. Like we said, we haven't put it together a game. But it's a long season. We are going to keep working every day. Keep getting better. That's all you can do.

How frustrating was it after that first drive? Because it looked like you were in rhythm and you guys moved the ball downfield, to not be able to keep that going at all.

Yeah, good first drive. We weren't able to punch it in the end zone. That's kind of the rest of the day went.

What changed after that first drive?

We weren't able to complete balls down the field. We weren't able to really do anything. So there's a lot to get fixed.

Is there an attitude that needs to change inside the locker room that you sense?

I wouldn't say an attitude needs to change. I would just say we need to execute better.

Joe (Burrow), when you're down as big as you were in the fourth quarter and you're obviously not 100 percent, were you lobbying to stay in the game? What was the reward as opposed to the risk of you staying in there in the fourth quarter?

I always feel like we're in it. It was a three-score game mid-way through the third. We were still in it a quarter of the way through the fourth quarter.

Even then, were there any discussions about you sitting out?

No.

In those situations, is there a point of pride to say, "I want to finish this game?"

I would say so.

The ball where they ruled it a fumble first and turned it back to an incomplete, it looked like you got hit on your arm as you were throwing. Was there any discomfort in the elbow after that?

No.

Zac said nothing was good enough about today. Does it feel like the offense is close right now in any way, or do you feel like you're a long way from where you need to be?

Depends on the day. Today we weren't close. We weren't close to winning the game. We have been in the past. Like I said, we've got a lot of work to do.

Through 4 games, does this feel like a playoff team at this point?

Not if we keep playing the way we are. We know we have the capability of being a playoff team, but that's so far in the future. We got to just worry about tomorrow and get better tomorrow at this point.

Is that frustrating given how successful you all have been over the last couple of years, for that (playoffs) to be a question at this point?

Whenever you are 1-3 it's frustrating.

Did you get the sense that they were just going to blitz no matter what? No matter the situation, they were blitzing everybody.

Depending on the down they blitzed here and there. I wouldn't say they blitzed every play.

Have you been seeing more blitzes this year?