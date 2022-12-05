Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After Beating The Chiefs

JOE BURROW

Quarterback

What goes through your mind after a win like that?

"It's another game like last week where we left some points on the field, but we found a way to win. That's great, but (there is) a lot to get better at. We have five games left; it's still a long season, so we have to keep this train rolling."

You were able to bounce back after a few plays didn't go your way, what does that say about the offense?

"We know what it takes to win those types of games. It's December, this is when we turn it up. That's all there is to say about it. We're going to get back to practice, keep getting better, correct the mistakes we've made, and move on."

Ja'Marr Chase said the team has a championship swagger, do you feel that?

"We know the guys we have in that room. We've been there, done that. It's December, where teams start to separate themselves."

On the third-and-11, what was going through your mind?

"You know the quarterback they have over there. We can't settle for a field goal there or else he goes down the field and wins the game. We had to find a way to get that conversion, and Tee Higgins made a big play, just like he did in the AFC Championship. It was the same route and an unbelievable catch."

So it was basically finding the right one-on-one?

"I'm not sure, there were a lot of people in the middle of the field. I just found a window for him."

The offensive line again played well ...

"Top-notch. When you have that kind of time in the pocket, it's hard not to find somebody open. What this has also done is give us more off-schedule opportunities. I'm starting to be able to run the ball more now. If something's not open, I still have time to find an escape lane and get out of the pocket. I can't say enough about those guys."

Did you picture games like this from the line in March?

"When you have guys playing the way they are, it's a blessing. Not all quarterbacks in the league have that. We have guys up front that work really hard to get the job done. They fight their butts off every day to get better and put on a great performance every Sunday. They've shown that the last three-fourths of the games we've played."

Why are you able to execute under pressure so well?

"We have players that have been in these spots before. Whether it's college or last year, we've accumulated players that it matters to them. The character of these guys is what wins games down the stretch in December and January. They've done a great job of finding those guys; we have one of the best locker rooms I've been around. You feel the energy in the room every single day. We have the utmost faith in one another. If one unit isn't playing great, the other one will step up and make plays."

You went right back to Tyler Boyd on third-and-two after his dropped pass. Did you say anything to him?

"No, we all know it is what it is. It's tough to leave points on the field like that, but he responded well. That's unselfish guys that care and work really hard to make the plays in those moments."

What is it about this team and the Chiefs?

"We have really good players, really good coaches, great game plans every time. We have guys that know what it takes in those big moments."

What enables you to be successful in matchups against Patrick Mahomes?

"I have great players around me, guys that seem to make big plays in big time games."

What's it like to hear MVP chatter from your teammates?

"It is what it is. I don't play the game for those kinds of accolades. I play the game for those guys in the locker room. Whatever it takes from me every Sunday, that's what I'll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I'll be happy."

You completed 72 percent of your passes, what else is clicking for you besides the offensive line?

"Our receivers really understand spacing and timing, and the concepts we're running. If we get man coverage, those guys will go win, because they're three of the top receivers in the NFL. We work hard every day every week to get all of the concepts exactly the way we want them. We have a constant dialogue about what we expect from each route, what they expect from the ball, what they see from eyes, feet, and steps. We have so much attention to detail in the routes; it's a fun offense to be a part of."

You also ran for 40 yards today — what is it about you that makes it so hard to stop?

"My legs have always been the last resort for me when the going gets tough. I know I can rely on that to make a play in a critical moment. I don't do it often, but I know I have it in my back pocket always."

Did the Chiefs change anything today from the previous two games?

"It was a mixture of the two games. The first game last year they blitzed us a lot. In the second they barely blitzed us at all. They did show some pressures in some key moments, but also played the zone they play really well."

What was going through your mind after the Germaine Pratt strip?

"Time to go win the game. That guy, I feel like I say this every week, but he just makes plays in big time moments to get us the ball back."

Do you have thoughts on the Justin Reid comments?

"I didn't really care. I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about. Maybe he hadn't been in the scouting report yet. I don't know, it is what it is."

What are the benefits of having a punishing runner like Samaje Perine?

"I'm so happy he's taken this opportunity and done what he's done. He's one of those guys that you love being around. He brings the juice, and is so consistent day in and day out. He'll get you two or three yards if there's nothing there, and that's so valuable."

How else would you describe the team besides swagger?

"We're just really dialed in. We know the mistakes we made, the corrections we have to make. There's a lot of celebration in the locker room, just like every win, but everybody knows there's a lot of room to improve and we have the guys to go do that."

Was that the message? Points left on the board?

"It was a tight game, that's how it's going to be when we play those guys. Patrick (Mahomes) is the best in the game now, so whenever you play him it'll always be close."

What does it mean to beat Mahomes three times in a row?

"It means we have a great team. Our defense steps up in big spots, gets stops and turnovers when we need it. We've been able to come up in some big spots on offense as well."

What was the sense going into the half?

"It was a lot of excitement for the second half, because we left points on the field. I hate when we do that, because those opportunities don't come around a lot. We left 14 points out there we should have scored, so we'll get back to practice and take advantage next time."

It looked like you had a nice moment with Carlos Dunlap at the end ...

"I always appreciated the way Carlos treated me when I got here. He helped me find my footing in the NFL. He was a great teammate to me when I got here, so I told him that."

What does it mean to have all of this offensive balance?

"That's when you're rolling. You can run it, throw your RPOs, toss it down the field. We're playing really well on offense and it's exciting. But there's room to improve as well."

Did today's game feel different in the moment, given everything?