Bengals-Ravens: Burrow, Mixon, Reader Lead Key Matchups For Regular-Season Finale

BENGALS RB JOE MIXON VS. RAVENS LB ROQUAN SMITH AND THE RED ZONE

Remember when Mixon said what seems to be like five years ago that the Bills have good linebackers, but they're not the Ravens? Well, here they are with the Pro Bowler Smith leading the charge in his first game against the Bengals since the trade deadline shocker moved him from the Bears to the franchise that is an assembly line for great linebackers.

So no surprise that Smith is the first player since Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis to have at least 100 tackles, two sacks and an interception in each of his first four seasons. Now in his fifth season, only Smith, Patrick Willis, Lavonte David and Brian Urlacher have 400 solo tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and five interceptions in their first five years.

Mixon, Burrow and Co., have already tangled with Smith at Soldier Field and it didn't go well last year in the second game of the year when Smith had the game of his life. His 53-yard pick-six early in the fourth quarter turned around a game the Bears led, 10-3, and he added a sack and nine tackles.

Mixon is quietly having a big year. He leads the Bengals with 1,187 scrimmage yards and eight scrimmage touchdowns. He has at least 1,100 scrimmage yards and at least eight scrimmage touchdowns in four of the last five seasons, something only Browns running back Nick Chubb has done in each of the last five seasons.

And he's two catches away from breaking Giovani Bernard's team record of 55 for most catches by a running back in a season.

Mixon is one of the guys they turned to when they went more bread-and-butter in the red zone after the last-snap Oct. 9 loss in Baltimore could be traced to an unsuccessful shovel pass in the third quarter that capped four straight misses from the Ravens 2. After that play, the Bengals scored touchdowns on 17 straight red-zone possessions and while they have cooled a bit (Burrow had his first red-zone pick of the year in the last game they played), they are fifth in the league in TD red-zone percentage after they were 23rd last year.

"We had tried to find ways because in the second half of last year and in the playoffs, we didn't perform very well down in the red zone," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan this week. "There are some teams that do a really good job of it and just try to find a couple things throughout the course of a season that can make it less stressful on everybody to go get a touchdown. And obviously, we thought this shovel pass was one of those things and it clearly was not.

"And the shift from then was, you know what? We're just going to do what we do down there and that's going to be going one on one, make great throws, make good catches, and run stuff that we have a lot of confidence in as opposed to trying to do something different. So, we definitely shifted our philosophy particularly in a little red zone. And I think it's paid off for us since that game, and that was that was really a turning point for us. I think offensively in general is that game and how we came out of it."