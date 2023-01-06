Quick Hits: Bengals Reaction To Damar Signs: 'A Thousand Pounds Has Been Lifted'; Mixon Reaches Out To Hamlins; Boyd And Higgins Team Up Again In Crucial Moment

Did we win?

Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin's first question to his doctors.

"I thought it was a legendary comment. I think it goes down as one of the – this is going to be a pinnacle moment in NFL history," said Karras after Thursday's practice.

"And for that to be a response by a player that suffered a tragedy just shows the passion and deep love that we all have for this game. I don't think it could be scripted any better than that."

Wearing one of the 513 T-Shirts split with Bengals and Bills colors with Hamlin's No. 3 highlighted by Buffalo blue, Karras admitted the good news is "Amazing, I feel like a thousand pounds is lifted off me … I'm only wearing it because of such good news today."

MIXON REACHES OUT: Across the locker room from Karras, special teams captain Michael Thomas said the Hamlin news, "Let's us breathe a little more." Running back Joe Mixon, sitting in front of his locker still trying to process Monday's events, said the news was "uplifting. That's definitely a weight off my shoulders."

But as uplifting as it was, the impact is still there. Mixon was so close to Hamlin when he collapsed, he had to jump over him and as he did he was waving for help from the sidelines.

"I'm hopeful by me waving like that, maybe it got him help a second sooner. I'm just glad to see him trending in the right way," Mixon said. "We've seen a lot of things in this game happen when guys break legs, arms or get concussions. But nobody has seen something to that extreme. That was one thing that was very traumatizing. It's hard to erase. It's very, very emotional knowing this is a game we choose to play. As much as people look at us like gods, people don't understand we have feelings, too.

"Playing this game we get so desensitized seeing traumatic injuries and when we see something like that that's never happened before. I left that game thinking, that could be me for real."

Mixon went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday and spoke to some of Hamlin's family members.