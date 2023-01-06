Damar Hamlin, Tyler Boyd And The Intertwined Laces Of Football And Life

"I call it 'The Touchdown Money,'" Tonya Payne said. "You look at how guys get to know each other and have a rapport. You know guys in college, they get drafted to different teams and you meet other guys. Tyler worked Damar's camp for two years and when Damar came to Tyler's camp, he met Tee and they bonded. That was really, really tough for Tee. Just doing your job and that happens and everyone is trying to make it your fault. What people don't know is they have their own rapport."

Make no mistake that the guy who wore No. 23 at Pitt (Boyd) and the guy who wore No. 3 there (Hamlin) were in each other's ear leading up to the game. They were going to swap jerseys at the end, Boyd giving him the Bengals No. 83 and Hamlin giving him the Bills No. 3 that he ended up giving to the world by the end of the night.

"It was crazy, me and him were pretty much talking the whole week," Boyd said. "It was his first time playing against me in uniform and just being on the same field together because I didn't get to play with him in college …. We were very prepared. Then right before we actually played, we were warming up in pregame and I saw him and we talked it out. We told each other we loved each other and just have a heck of a game and we were going to swap jerseys at the end. Then things went south, man."

When it sounded like Damar was getting better and so was Tyler and the Hamlins had what they needed, Tonya Payne drove back to Pittsburgh with plans to drive back Saturday for the Baltimore game. Her son admitted it's going to be a hard game to play and you can best believe it's not going to be any easier for Tonya Payne to watch. It was only a few weeks ago she almost lost her mind over a finger.

"It's a heartbreaking situation for any mother. No matter how old they are, they're still our babies," Tonya Payne said. "When Tyler dislocated his finger, I got the call that it came through his skin. I wasn't at the game that day. I was ready to hit the road and drive because his finger was messed up.

"I could not imagine how his mom was feeling. But every mom knows what it is to have your baby get injured. It was heartbreaking to watch."

But she's also heard the good news.

"He's holding his parents' hands. That must be such a comfort for them," Tonya Payne said.