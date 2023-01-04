Bengals Prepare For Ravens With No. 3 In Mind

One of those resources is Rey, the former Bengals linebacker who spent nine seasons here before retiring after the 2018 season. He has heard from his Bills counterpart, Len Vanden Bos, how much the gesture meant of the Bengals captains walking to the Bills locker room to comfort the Buffalo captains. Rey was there as quarterback Joe Burrow and company made the walk.

"It was tremendous to have the other team come to come to them," Rey said. "It showed, we're out here competing our tails off trying to find a way to win, but everyone in both organizations and throughout the league, we stand as one at the end of the day. Damar, he is one of us and that's what was communicated."

Rey, who was on the sidelines in the 2017 Paycor game Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered paralysis, said the Bills were also thankful for Taylor's post-game visit to the hospital, where he saw family members, as well as Bills coaches and management. Some other Bengals staffers visiting the hospital were Eric Ball, assistant head coach Darrin Simmons and director of coaching operations Doug Rosfeld.

"I've never seen anything like that," Ray said. "But never have I seen a rally like that on and off the field.

"People who are strong need others to be strong for them," said Rey, very impressed with how Taylor has handled it all. "Be it head coaches, captains, leaders of families, older siblings. We all have to be strong together. I think a lot of people are asking why? When we don't understand the why, we can trust the who."

It was clear as Hamlin was being resuscitated on the field and after the ambulance left for the hospital that Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott were two of the strongest people of the night.

Taylor revealed how strong Wednesday when he chose to recount only one part of the many lengthy conversations he had with McDermott Monday night before the game was postponed. This one came as the teams went to think over things on their respective sidelines. Taylor, instead, crossed the field to talk to McDermott.

"Once you get wind Buffalo needs to talk about it a little bit more particularly Sean, that's why I went over there," Taylor said. "When the first thing that came out of Sean's mouth was, 'I need to be at the hospital with Damar,', that's kind of a no-brainer for everyone involved in the conversation to separate and let the NFL take the next steps. Which they did."

Before then, Taylor knew the enormity of the situation when he saw the players' faces closest to Hamlin on the field. Not only those of the Bills, but the look of his own wide receiver, Tyler Boyd, like Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native and former University of Pittsburgh star.

"That's my boy," Boyd answered when Taylor asked him if he knew him.

"I didn't say a word to anybody the entire time except for TB, who knew Damar, and I could tell that he was going through it. So I can just see the expressions on Jordan Poyer's face, and Josh Allen's face and TB's face and your processing just, you know, how awful the situation was."