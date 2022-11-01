Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the Bengals-Browns Game

On how the Browns pulled away:

"Defense gets two turnovers there at the end of the first quarter, early second quarter, around the midfield mark and we do not really do anything with it. First drive, we drive right down there, (DE) Myles (Garrett) makes a great play on an RPO, gets his hands up and knocks it down, ends up falling right into him. That was really the start of a long day for us."

On the difficult match-up between the Browns:

"You have to give credit to them. They always play well against us. It is tough to answer that one. They have really good players on defense. They are good on the outside. They are really well-coached. They are sound in their leverages and their coverages. Obviously, they have Myles Garrett and (DE Jadeveon) Clowney that can get after the passer. They have had our number the past couple of years."

On if he is still encouraged with progress of the Bengals' offensive line:

"Yeah, we will have to watch the tape. I have all the faith in the world in those guys to go out there and I thought they played well enough to win."

On if the Browns' defense did anything to take away the explosive plays:

"They did a great job in their leverages and playing soft and making us check it down. They tackled really well. The last couple of weeks, we got teams out of that because we were able to break some tackles, and we got yards after the catch. You have to give them credit. They were great tacklers today."

On if the Browns ran a lot of Cover 2:

"A lot of Quarters and they were playing Cover 1 and real high."

On how much he missed WR Ja'Marr Chase tonight:

"Any time that guy goes down, it is going to have an effect, but we are a better offense than what we put out there tonight, even without him. There are no excuses for that."

On if the Browns were doing anything differently without Chase in the lineup:

"It is tough to say right now. I will have to go back and watch the film. Like I said, they were playing their Quarters and mixing up Cloud to Cover 3 or Quarters. They did a good job mixing it up."

On his reaction on Chase being injured:

"It is tough, whenever one of your friends goes down like that. You do not want it to weigh on you. We expect him to be back at some point. When that is, I am not sure. He is going to do what he needs to do to get back on the field."

On his message to the team being 0-3 in Divisional play:

"We are not panicking. We know what went wrong in each game. We have to go back and watch the film, make our corrections in this one like we always have and come back out firing next week."

On his interception on the RPO:

"Yeah, (WR) Tee (Higgins) was open. Myles made a great play getting his hands up."

On if the early turnovers took the Bengals out of their rhythm:

"The first one, I thought we had a touchdown to the left side. I thought Tee got held, did not get that call. Then, Myles made a great play on the RPO getting his hands up. Not much you can do about that one. Then, get the turnover and have great field position, Tee wins on the route, (Browns LB Sione) Takitaki makes a great play on a pass rush, applied pressure and was able to knock it out of my hand."

On the difficulty in facing a player like DE Myles Garrett: