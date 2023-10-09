Everything Ja'Marr Chase Had To Say After The Bengals Beat The Cardinals 34-20

On if he impressed himself with his performance:

"No, we're just a very great team when we have great play calling. Receivers did an outstanding job on assignments today. Offensive line did great up front in giving Joe time to throw the ball today and we looked good out there."

On if the Cardinals put pressure on Burrow:

"They didn't pressure too many times. Any time we checked it out of the zero blitz (inaudible) we checked out of it every time."

On whether he got pressed:

"I didn't get pressed I don't think the whole game. I got pressed one time on a slant, but I didn't catch it."

On what the offense's performance without WR Tee Higgins says about their ability:

"We know how good we are, and Tee is just that other piece that we have and that weapon. Right now we're just figuring out what else we can do right now. We have a lot of other people we have in the team we can use. We're just using the pieces we have and making plays."

On breaking the franchise record for catches in a single game:

"It feels good, but that wasn't my goal to break that record. I didn't know that was going to happen. I just caught as many passes as I could if they came my way."

On the long term confidence it gives the team when QB Joe Burrow plays like he did:

It shows us who we really are. We already knew what we were capable of from the jump. We've definitely faced adversity from the jump, and right now we're just getting that wagon going again and moving forward.

On if QB Joe Burrow is back: