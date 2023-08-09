How To Watch Packers at Bengals for Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason

Television
Live coverage on the Bengals Preseason TV Network with broadcasters:
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter).
The network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be available on the Packers-Bengals game center to in-market fans. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
Streaming
The game will be streamed for free in-market on Bengals.com and the Bengals app. The game will also be available on NFL+ and NFL Network.