Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

The Bengals today signed G/OT Cordell Volson, the team's fourth-round draft pick.
Volson (6-6, 315), a two-time team captain at North Dakota State University, played in a school-record 65 career games for the Bison, including 41 consecutive starts over his final three seasons. He was part of four FCS national championships and five conference titles at North Dakota State, and he twice was named to the Associated Press FCS All-America first team.
All of the Bengals' 2022 draft selections now are signed.