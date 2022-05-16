From Small Town To Downtown, Bengals Rookie Cordell Volson Finds A Fit 

"His will to win got the better of him," Arnold said. "I had to bench him in the fourth quarter. That's probably the last time he was ever benched. I didn't really have the numbers to do it, but it was a learning moment … He wanted to take the game over himself … But he showed up on Monday morning and he couldn't have worked harder to better himself. The will to win is unbelievable in that guy. I could go on for hours about his work ethic. And he's stayed rooted with a great family."

The roots are also in that graduation class of 13 in a town of about 300. Volson remembers the day they graduated and the slide shows during the ceremony in the gym.

"There was a little more excitement to it than your typical name after name after name after name type graduation," Volson said. "It's a lot more connected at a small school like that. Everyone knows everyone and everyone's family is happy for your classmates just because you've been friends with those kids since you first started walking."

Those kids now are Krese Arnold, Chris Arnold's son.

"I've got a 10-year-old who absolutely idolizes that guy," Chris Arnold said. "We'd go to an NDSU game and after he'd always take pictures with my son and stop and talk to him for a few minutes. He'd give him a hug. It was like he'd rather to him than a reporter or anyone else."

There was a graduation-like excitement during Draft Saturday two weeks ago. The Volsons had a get together at the shop that houses the family's RV Enterprises named after his father and Chris Arnold noticed Cordell was still making the rounds.

"There were 15 to 20 kids there and he took the time to talk to them," Chris Arnold said. "He talked to Krese for about ten minutes on a day like that."

Krese and his mom are 49ers fans and were hoping he'd go there. Chris roots for the Broncos. But everyone thought Cincinnati is just fine.