Complete Game Eludes Bengals Again

"We can't wait to play," said safety Shawn Williams. It's too late."

The bright spots were interesting. There was Tate and Phillips and a rejuvenated defensive line and secondary that continually bailed out the offense with some Herculean rushes from ends Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard and tackle Geno Atkins. For every bright spot … They only took down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for one sack and his scrambling proved deadly.

Tate looked good and among Tyler Boyd's six catches for 67 yards were some more big ones on third down. But they need Ross to keep playing well and on Sunday he had the fumble, his fifth drop of the year on their first offensive snap and he had just two catches for 22 yards.

"To have two road games to be close the way we had been, close isn't good enough though. For us, we're not satisfied with anything," Dalton said. "Yeah, there are some good things we can take away but you've got to make the plays that are going to allow you to win these games and in these three we haven't done that."

The biggest bright spot of all had to be the re-emergence of running back Joe Mixon. He had 61 yards on 15 carries that were absolutely huge in the comeback and his 33-yard screen pass set up his own one-yard touchdown catch.

"We made it go. The line was dialed in. I was dialed in. Even the receivers on the boundary were blocking," Mixon said. "They just made one more play than we did, even though they made one more play. In the first half, we killed ourselves. There's no way we should have lost to them, but that's what happens when you play behind the chains all the first half. The defense was playing their asses off. We're thinking, 'We have to help these boys out,' and we did in the second half."

Mixon showed his wares in that second half. He made a hurdling 14-yard run. He beat everyone outside on a 12-yard sweep. He used a great seal block from center Trey Hopkins to race 33 yards on one of those screens they keep telling us were going to work.

"We had the momentum our way and we came up a little short," Mixon said. "It especially hurts for the offense. The stuff we were doing in the first half, playing behind the chains and stuff like that, it just stinks. We shouldn't have to do that."