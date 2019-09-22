Bengals Come Up Short At Buffalo

The Bills then got the touchdown on the next play on Allen's one-yard flip to Knox on a play that had the Bengals fooled enough that only Bills were in the frame. Then on the extra point the Bengals were called for too many men, and the Bills opted to go for two from the 1. Wide receiver Cole Beasley was open by the same margin for the two-pointer that made it 8-0 with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

Then, the most crushing flag of all, Tate was called for holding on Phillips' 92-yard kick return touchdown. It appeared Tate was in good position, but when cornerback Levi Wallace turned to go after Phillips, Tate kept his hands on him.

Dalton missed his first four passes and didn't get a lot of help on the first series. Ross' NFL-leading fifth drop on their first play on the sideline put them in a hole and on third-and-five Jerry Hughes went around Smith to prevent Dalton from getting a good throw off.

Then an illegal formation call started the next Bengals drive and Mixon got 11 of it back on first-and-15. But Dalton passed the next two plays and couldn't get the four yards. On second down he couldn't connect with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a sideline route and on third down linebacker Matt Milano came blitzing up the middle as Dalton had to hurry an incompletion over the middle to Tate.

After Allen (18 of 27 for 180 yards) killed them with a scrambling third-and-17 first down completion to wide receiver John Brown scooping up a ball of the turf in front of cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, they got a big stop.

Dunlap, the man that sent Allen scrambling, got his revenge to push the Bills out of field-goal range. First, they needed a huge stop by nose tackle Andrew Billings of Gore on second-and-one. Then on third-and-one Dunlap came after Allen and got to him in time to get Allen called for illegal grounding on a pass he chucked out of bounds to force a punt.

The Bengals tried a bunch of five-man lines on defense and some three-safety looks. With the Bills running up 46 plays to the Bengals' 19, the defense was subbing liberally with linebackers LaRoy Reynolds and rookie Germaine Pratt getting some plays.