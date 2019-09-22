Quick Hits: Fiery Taylor Asks Bengals To Stay Connected

Basically, he was telling his players in a raised, animated voice to hang in because they're playing tough enough and battling enough to win. Safety Jessie Bates admitted that was a new side to Taylor.

"Zac's kind of a calm and cool guy. I think that gets us going, too, when gets fired up," Bates said.

Safety Shawn Williams loved it.

"I love Zac. That's all I could think about," Williams said of the talk. "I'll play for him. I'll never quit on that guy. Not him … He wants to win. He knows how to win. We just have to put it together."

Taylor kept his composure, but he sees plays like the holding call that wiped out Darius Phillips' kick return TD and the 12-men on the field penalty that forced them to score a touchdown at the end and not kick a tying field goal and knows how close they are to 2-1 instead of 0-3. He also knows what's next: "The wolves are coming and they're going to tear us apart." He defined wolves as "anybody who's not in our building."

" It's just so disappointing because we were right there at the end, we need to make a stop on defense and make another play on