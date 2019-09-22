What They Are Saying: Postgame Quotes After Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Opening Statement:

Another tough loss. We dug ourselves a hole there in the first half. Which is killer and two games in a row now. But again at some point this stuff is going to pay off the way our guys are fighting for each other in the second half. It was dark there we're on the road, tough environment down 14 to nothing offense wasn't getting a whole lot of good going even at the start of the 3rd quarter and the defense kept stepping up and making plays for us. Eventually the offense caught up and made some plays and got us in this game and unfortunate we couldn't finish it off in the end. But again we are 0-3 and it sucks it feels terrible but I'm confident in the guys in the room and were going to get some wins out of this thing. It's only a matter of time and they believe in each other and that's all we can ask for right now. We know we got a big one coming up next week and we will be fired up and ready to roll.

Is it hard to explain the slow start?

It's not hard to explain. It's pretty easy to explain. Really I thought the defense played well in the first half but they were on the field too long. And yeah, sure they gave up a few plays but they were out there too long and they weren't getting much from the offense. If we had a first down it would probably have changed that 2 minute drive at the end of the half. We put them in a bind and fortunately they held up long enough for us to stick in that game. And then offense in the second half generated more offense than the first half and Randy [Bullock] stepped up and made a kick. It just wasn't enough for us to get it done.

What do you think is the reasoning behind the slow start?

Well first half efficiency was horrible. The second half we stepped up and got it going. But right off the back the penalty we had on one person 10 that already set us back to 1 and 15 again so just some silly stuff that kept us out of manageable situations and this defense is a good defense if you get in a 3rd and 5+ they are going to tee off and they got some really good stuff that comes at you. Those are the situations we are trying to avoid and we did not do a good job of that in the first half.

On Andy Dalton in the first half

Lack of rhythm in the offense. When you are going 3 and out, sitting on the bench, and we're asking you to step up and make the throw it's hard for the whole offense to get going it's hard for the quarterback to get going when you're throwing the ball every 15 minutes. He knows he needs to step up and react to make that play and we are counting on guys to make those plays but at the same time it's on the whole unit to get things going so we can get to a rhythm and we can get a little more aggressive with the calls. The defense was really taking it to us and not letting us get a first down. They dictated where the game was going.

Joe Mixon was a big part of this game with what you guys got going. In the final drive was Giovani [Bernard] in there for mainly blocking?

Yes, just to give him a little bit of a breather and to get him back in there. We weren't going to call many runs there at the end of the game so either one of them would have been just fine for just protections. But I thought Joe [Mixon] did a really good job. We could tell in the first half when we didn't have a lot going we could tell it was close fortunately we were able to keep the game within reach to where we can keep calling those runs in the second half. That was really the difference between this week and last week. Last week it got out of hand so much this week we thought we could make these corrections and get it going and do a better job in the second half.

What happened with Bobby? It looked like you were upset about that?

Yeah, nobody touched the guy and he intercepted it and popped right up and into the end zone so I was looking for a safety but I guess he declared himself down and just because he gets up and runs around. But that is was we were all yelling for was to get the safety and get the ball back.

That last interception, was that Andy [Dalton] just missing a throw?

Yeah, I'd have to see it. There was a lot going on. I saw the ball get tipped up in the air they made a great play and to be honest with you so much happened in that moment that I will have to see a clip to remember exactly how it went down. I know what the play was I know what the coverage was but I just don't remember where the location was.

Not many teams make the playoffs going 0-3, what is your message to the team right now?

We got a big one here in 8 days. I said in the locker room and a lot of people in that locker room know a lot better than I do how big this one is coming up. Our guys will be focused and ready to play. It gives us a great opportunity to get back on track. Our guys will be prepared just as they were for this one. We have to start faster obviously. But playoffs are so far down the road that we just need to win a game and it starts this week with our best foot forward and going to get one.

It looked like you had Josh Allen quite a few times how much was that just his escape-ability and how would 1 or 2 of those plays have made a big difference if you would have gotten him?

This was one of those games where one play would have made a difference. I thought overall our defense was… A guy that runs around and makes a lot of plays our defense responded more times than not. People remember the ones where he got away and made a big play but I thought our defense was running around giving him great pursuit and the coverage was holding up down field. When a guy scrambles 40 times a game you know there are going to be some guys pop up and down the field at some point and that's what happened a couple times.

You had too many men on the field on the extra point, just something?

Just communication.

The Bills ran lot of misdirection plays in the first half, do you think both the offenses are keying in on that, and defensively are you having trouble moving side to side?

I thought our defense did a great job in the first half. They kept it to 14 points and they were on the field the entire time and I don't know how many possessions Buffalo had but we weren't putting our defense in a great spot so I'm sure they [Buffalo Bills] got some plays and some misdirection stuff and they certainly felt their advantage on stopping us on offense, so they were getting plenty of plays on defense. Our defense, I wouldn't say they were tired, but they were on the field a lot, so it's hard to pursue the passer as much as you want to. But I thought our defense held up and did a good job considering the circumstances.

From your perspective, what broke down on that 49 yards for the winning touchdown?

I'd have to see that one. At that point in the game, my visions up there and we're also talking about what we have to do in the four or two minute to turn around the rebound so we'll get with that. That was a big play in the drive that put them in scoring position. We'll have to see what the issue was.

You sounded pretty animated in there, what was the basic message of that?

We believe each other and the message was the wolves are coming. They're going to tear us apart and that's what they tried to do but this group is too strong to allow that to happen. We stay connected and that's what we've talked about all week and when adversity strikes, we point the finger at ourselves and learn ways to improve themselves and picking up your teammates and that's what these guys have done. Put themselves in a position. It's just so disappointing because we were right there at the end, we need to make a stop on defense and make another play on offense and come out of here with our first win in a big game and we just couldn't get it done.

Did you agree with that Auden Tate holding call on the 93 yard return?

I didn't get a chance to see the replay but I'll have to check that out but it sounds like it could be a tough one going against us.

Auden Tate played a lot, is Damion Willis okay? Or was that just a change?

That was a change we did earlier in the week so Auden has done a good job, he provides some stuff for us. Damion has done a good job. We feel like we have some guys that can play, Alex Erickson jumps in there. You don't really miss a beat with anybody coming in the game but that was just a decision we made and moved John [John Ross III] to the other side over to "x" and then we moved Auden over to "z".

How hard is it to sustain that belief, that self-confidence as you start the year the way you have?

When we watch the tape and we know exactly what went down in this game, we know that it's errors that we're bringing upon our self and once we can fix that and just catch a break occasionally, then we'll be in good shape and so again, it gets hard right now because now is where the onslaught really happens and people start questioning everything that's happening so we have to hold strong and we believe in each other. I wouldn't trade out one of these players in this locker room for somebody else. I wouldn't do it. We feel like we put ourselves in a position to win some of these games that have not gone our way. Thank God we play sixteen games and not three, because it would be a long year but have thirteen more to go and we're going to be headed in the right direction and everyone in that locker room believes it and there's no doubt about it.

How do you correct those errors?

Those were the points we tried to make all week with our guys. That game should've never gotten to where it got last week. It was silly errors. They took that to heart this week and they buckled down, even when things got tough, and if I'm a defensive player it looked bleak there at one point, when the offense isn't getting the ball but they never once pointed a finger, they just kept making plays and they gave us a chance and that's the NFL. All the games combined: 21-17, that's a score we see every week from everybody so we just have to hang in there and keep doing the things you believe in, and eventually the damn will break and you just have to compliment all three phases and I thought the guys did that today in the second half.

You commented earlier about 'the wolves,' who are 'the wolves'?

Everybody outside the building. It's friends, it's everybody. It's media and we have to stay on course and our guys believe that and we feel like we'll be in good shape going forward.

Is that what you get from the second half? These guys can get a break and do something with it?