Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

May 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM
051922-Jeff-Cam-Signing
Cam Taylor-Britt (left) and Jeff Gunter sign their contracts at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter. Four of the Bengals' six 2022 draft picks have now been signed.

Taylor-Britt (5-11, 196), the team's second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska, played in 42 career games for the Cornhuskers and accumulated 140 tackles (including nine for losses, with 2.5 sacks), six interceptions, 27 total passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gunter (6-4, 258), a seventh-round selection out of Coastal Carolina University, played in 48 games for the Chanticleers and totaled 174 tackles (including 40 for losses, with 18 sacks), nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and five total passes defensed.

Related Links

043022-Draft-Promo-Image

2022 NFL Draft Page

Everything you need to know about the Bengals Draft.

Learn More

Related Content

news

2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized

news

Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

news

Bengals Sign Dax Hill

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Starts Today

news

Bengals Sign CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

news

Bengals Sign 16 College Free Agents

news

Bengals 2022 Schedule Features Five Primetime Games

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 regular season schedule features five primetime games — the maximum allowed by the NFL on the initial schedule — along with three more games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot.

news

Bengals Exercise Option to Extend Contract of OT Jonah Williams

news

Bengals 2018 Regular Season Schedule

news

Bengals Legends to be Honored at Lions Game

The Bengals will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day at Sunday's game against the Lions (1 p.m.). The Bengals will be giving away prizes throughout the game from the Bengals Pro Shop and team partners, including Bose, Fifth Third Bank, Mike's Carwash, Buffalo Wings & Rings, EA Sports, Dunkin' Donuts, Papa John's Pizza, Gold Star Chili and Ohio Lottery.

news

Bengals and U.S. Marine Corps Team Up for 2017 Toys for Tots Collection

The Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps are teaming up for the annual Toys for Tots Collection, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, prior to the Bengals' home game against the Chicago Bears.

Advertising