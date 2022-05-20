Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter. Four of the Bengals' six 2022 draft picks have now been signed.
Taylor-Britt (5-11, 196), the team's second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska, played in 42 career games for the Cornhuskers and accumulated 140 tackles (including nine for losses, with 2.5 sacks), six interceptions, 27 total passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Gunter (6-4, 258), a seventh-round selection out of Coastal Carolina University, played in 48 games for the Chanticleers and totaled 174 tackles (including 40 for losses, with 18 sacks), nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and five total passes defensed.