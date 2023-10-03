Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas." Those who learn CPR are more empowered to act with confidence in the event of an emergency at home, at work or in the community.

The evening event held at Paycor Stadium includes two Hands-Only CPR training sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in addition to AED education, distribution of CPR and AED kits to select local schools, and wellness checks for attendees. Event registration will open to the public beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Please visit Bengals.com/SaveTheDey for more information.

"Bengals Save The Dey is an important initiative to educate and empower hundreds of members of our community with lifesaving CPR skills, the role of AEDs and the importance of receiving timely medical attention," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "We are proud to partner with Cintas, Kettering Health and the American Heart Association to show our shared commitment to the well-being of our community."

Cintas is the presenting partner of Bengals Save The Dey and will be providing 25 trainers at the event. Cintas is the largest national provider of CPR and AED training to the American Heart Association. Further, Cintas provides AEDs for thousands of businesses nationwide and is proud to help keep organizations a step ahead for their people and who they serve.

"We're honored to be a part of this great event to help increase awareness about the importance of CPR and knowing how to use an AED," said Mark Carter, President & COO of the First Aid & Safety division at Cintas. "Nothing is more important than health and safety, and sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. It's important to be prepared with these skills to save a life."

Kettering Health will be onsite supporting the Hands-Only CPR instruction and offering attendees health screenings.

"Kettering Health is proud to partner with the Bengals, Cintas, and the American Heart Association on this important event," said Alina Joseph, executive director of Heart & Vascular Service Line at Kettering Health. "By bringing lifesaving education and convenient health screenings directly to fans, we're continuing to build a community who is better equipped to act in a cardiac emergency and achieve their best health by understanding how to improve heart health."

The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education and training, and publishes the official guidelines for CPR. With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. More than 350,000 people in the US have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.

"Every day, in every community, we are among the heroes-in-waiting," said Alyson Poling, executive director & vice president, Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association. "With the knowledge, tools and skills of our science-backed CPR training and certification, the American Heart Association can move toward a lifestyle of recovery, resilience and well-being. Through our science, brand and grassroots footprint, we have the unique capacity and capability to lead with instruction and policy change across all 50 states."

