Bengals Re-Sign Kevin Huber

May 02, 2022 at 03:55 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (2)
Luke Johnson/Cincinnati Bengals
P Kevin Huber re-signs with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent P Kevin Huber to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Huber, a 14th-year veteran, is the team's longest-tenured player. He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with CB Ken Riley for most in team history.

A Cincinnati native (McNicholas High School), Huber stands as the Bengals' career leader in every significant punting category, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337), and he also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75). Originally a Bengals fifth-round draft pick in 2009, Huber was an initial-ballot Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He has been the team's holder on placekicks his entire career.

