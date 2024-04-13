Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 9.0: Clemson Corner?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"At 6-foot-7 3/4 and 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands, Mims looks like he was built in an OT lab. The rub? He only started eight games at Georgia. No worries for Cincinnati. The Bengals signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, so they could take their time with the rookie before eventually deploying him opposite LT Orlando Brown Jr., giving Joe Burrow a pair of behemoth bookends."
DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois
"Newton was incredibly productive over the past two seasons, leading all FBS interior defensive linemen in pressures (102) and run-defense stops (55)."
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"JC Latham gives the franchise a future fixture in the trenches while bolstering some needed protection for QB Joe Burrow. He didn't allow a sack last season for the Crimson Tide."
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
" ...If they plan to give Higgins an extension, they could instead to look toward a defense that ranked last in the league in both yards per play allowed (6.0) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.1) last season. Murphy led the Big 12 with 33 QB pressures last season, which is even more impressive when you consider he played nearly all of his snaps along the interior. He has a lightning-quick get-off at the snap. He's the best 3-technique tackle in this class."
"Murphy is a gifted defensive lineman in both the strength and speed categories. He is a versatile three-down player who brings plus abilities as a run defender and a pass rusher, projecting as a first-round impact starter for any front."
"Murphy II is a pick who can turn a position of comfort into a position of strength."
"Byron Murphy II is a quick, penetrating player like Justin Madubuike of the Ravens."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Fuaga can play left tackle or slide in at guard next to Trent Brown. Fuega is an excellent run blocker and works his way into the second level."
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
"Thomas, a tall and lanky prospect, offers truly special speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) for a player of his size (6'3", 209 lbs). He's a legit vertical X-receiver with flashes of dangerous route-running ability and ball tracking. Thomas just needs the reps and experience to hone those skills a bit more."
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
"In Wiggins, though, the Bengals could nab one of the fastest players in the draft. Still just 20 years old, Wiggins has huge potential as an outside CB."
