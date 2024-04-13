Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 9.0: Clemson Corner?

" ...If they plan to give Higgins an extension, they could instead to look toward a defense that ranked last in the league in both yards per play allowed (6.0) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.1) last season. Murphy led the Big 12 with 33 QB pressures last season, which is even more impressive when you consider he played nearly all of his snaps along the interior. He has a lightning-quick get-off at the snap. He's the best 3-technique tackle in this class."