Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 9.0: Clemson Corner?

Apr 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown aginst SOuth Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

NFL Network - Gennaro Filice

"At 6-foot-7 3/4 and 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands, Mims looks like he was built in an OT lab. The rub? He only started eight games at Georgia. No worries for Cincinnati. The Bengals signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, so they could take their time with the rookie before eventually deploying him opposite LT Orlando Brown Jr., giving Joe Burrow a pair of behemoth bookends."

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois

Pro Football Focus - Max Chadwick

"Newton was incredibly productive over the past two seasons, leading all FBS interior defensive linemen in pressures (102) and run-defense stops (55)."

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Pro Football Network - Lorenzo Reyna

"JC Latham gives the franchise a future fixture in the trenches while bolstering some needed protection for QB Joe Burrow. He didn't allow a sack last season for the Crimson Tide."

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

ESPN.com - Mel Kiper Jr. 

" ...If they plan to give Higgins an extension, they could instead to look toward a defense that ranked last in the league in both yards per play allowed (6.0) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.1) last season. Murphy led the Big 12 with 33 QB pressures last season, which is even more impressive when you consider he played nearly all of his snaps along the interior. He has a lightning-quick get-off at the snap. He's the best 3-technique tackle in this class."

Pro Football Focus - Steve Palazzolo

"Murphy is a gifted defensive lineman in both the strength and speed categories. He is a versatile three-down player who brings plus abilities as a run defender and a pass rusher, projecting as a first-round impact starter for any front."

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

"Murphy II is a pick who can turn a position of comfort into a position of strength."

CBS Sports - Pete Prisco

"Byron Murphy II is a quick, penetrating player like Justin Madubuike of the Ravens."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

CBS Sports - Jeff Kerr

"Fuaga can play left tackle or slide in at guard next to Trent Brown. Fuega is an excellent run blocker and works his way into the second level."

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Bleacher Report - BR NFL Scouting Department

"Thomas, a tall and lanky prospect, offers truly special speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) for a player of his size (6'3", 209 lbs). He's a legit vertical X-receiver with flashes of dangerous route-running ability and ball tracking. Thomas just needs the reps and experience to hone those skills a bit more."

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Athletic - Nick Baumgardner

"In Wiggins, though, the Bengals could nab one of the fastest players in the draft. Still just 20 years old, Wiggins has huge potential as an outside CB."

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

