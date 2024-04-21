Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 10.0

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"The Bengals like having large human beings at tackle to protect Joe Burrow (SEE: Orlando Brown, 6-foot-8, 345 pounds; Trent Brown, 6-8, 355). With Brown on a one-year deal, Cincinnati prepares for the future at right tackle by adding, you guessed it, a 6-8, 340-pounder in Mims."
DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois
"Murphy was a popular pick here, but if he's off the board, and the Bengals are still thinking IDL, several experts have them taking Newton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year."
"This is a tough situation with the top right tackles off the board, but Newton is one of the best defenders in the draft. I like his overall burst, pursuit speed and ability to stack and shed."
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
"With his explosive twitch and natural leverage, Murphy moves differently than any other defensive tackle in this draft class. He is equally disruptive versus the run and when rushing the passer — something the Bengals are looking to add to the roster."
"Murphy is the best interior defensive line prospect in this class, and there is only one other defensive tackle inside the top 32 on the consensus big board."
"I like the idea of throwing Byron Murphy II into the fold with B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins. It gives the Super Bowl contender depth and a future at the position."
"Murphy is the top interior defensive line prospect in this class. He has interviewed well and was a workout warrior in Indy. B.J. Hill and free-agent addition Sheldon Rankins are solid veterans inside. Murphy would fortify the group with his highly disruptive game."
"But here's guessing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo won't be bummed to be drafting the best defensive tackle in this class. Murphy should be an immediate contributor to the Cincinnati pass rush."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Fuaga played right tackle throughout his career and was one of the best in the country in that role in 2023."
