 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 10.0

Apr 21, 2024 at 09:00 AM
041924-Mock-Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown aginst SOuth Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

NFL Network - Dan Parr

"The Bengals like having large human beings at tackle to protect Joe Burrow (SEE: Orlando Brown, 6-foot-8, 345 pounds; Trent Brown, 6-8, 355). With Brown on a one-year deal, Cincinnati prepares for the future at right tackle by adding, you guessed it, a 6-8, 340-pounder in Mims."

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois

CBS Sports - Bryan DeArdo

"Murphy was a popular pick here, but if he's off the board, and the Bengals are still thinking IDL, several experts have them taking Newton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year."

NBC Sports - Connor Rogers

"This is a tough situation with the top right tackles off the board, but Newton is one of the best defenders in the draft. I like his overall burst, pursuit speed and ability to stack and shed."

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

"With his explosive twitch and natural leverage, Murphy moves differently than any other defensive tackle in this draft class. He is equally disruptive versus the run and when rushing the passer — something the Bengals are looking to add to the roster."

The Athletic - Austin Mock

"Murphy is the best interior defensive line prospect in this class, and there is only one other defensive tackle inside the top 32 on the consensus big board."

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

"I like the idea of throwing Byron Murphy II into the fold with B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins. It gives the Super Bowl contender depth and a future at the position."

NFL Network - Peter Schrager

"Murphy is the top interior defensive line prospect in this class. He has interviewed well and was a workout warrior in Indy. B.J. Hill and free-agent addition Sheldon Rankins are solid veterans inside. Murphy would fortify the group with his highly disruptive game."

FOX Sports - David Helman and Carmen Vitali

"But here's guessing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo won't be bummed to be drafting the best defensive tackle in this class. Murphy should be an immediate contributor to the Cincinnati pass rush."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

NBC Sports - Kyle Dvorchak

"Fuaga played right tackle throughout his career and was one of the best in the country in that role in 2023."

022724-Draft-Promo

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Learn who the Bengals select in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

How To Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

Learn how to watch the 2024 NFL draft
news

Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 9.0: Clemson Corner?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Another Draft, Another Alabama Corner?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Could A Big 12 Receiver Come to Cincinnati?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
news

Bengals.com Media Mock 2.0: How Free Agency Impacted No. 18

For the past ten days, free agency has consumed the NFL, but it barely nudged the second edition of the 2024 Bengals.com Media Mock Draft.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Another LSU Wide Reciever To Cincinnati?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round One

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year. 
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Two Pundits Select TEs for First-Round Pick

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year. 
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year. 
Advertising