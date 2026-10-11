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Six Bengals Inactive For Week 5 Against Dolphins

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Bengals Communications
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A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2026 season.

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Cincinnati Bengals

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Tennessee Titans

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Miami Dolphins

  • 7 WR Caleb Douglas
  • 30 RB Kaytron Allen
  • 35 CB Reese Taylor
  • 51 EDGE Rob Beal Jr.
  • 63 G DJ Campbell
  • 79 T Chukwuebuka Godrick
  • 80 TE Justin Joly

Bengals Arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for Week 5 Against the Dolphins | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, presented by Cintas.

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
C Ted Karras arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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C Ted Karras arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Oren Burks arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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LB Oren Burks arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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