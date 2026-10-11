Six Bengals Inactive For Week 5 Against Dolphins

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 29 S Kyle Dugger
- 65 C Connor Lew
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 84 TE Jack Endries
- 86 WR Colbie Young
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Miami Dolphins
- 7 WR Caleb Douglas
- 30 RB Kaytron Allen
- 35 CB Reese Taylor
- 51 EDGE Rob Beal Jr.
- 63 G DJ Campbell
- 79 T Chukwuebuka Godrick
- 80 TE Justin Joly
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, presented by Cintas.
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