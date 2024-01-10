Way Too Early: Game-by-Game Matchups For Bengals 2024 Schedule

DALLAS: Burrow's first shot at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Asked Monday about standout quarterback play across the NFL this season, Burrow pointed to Prescott and Texans rookie C.J. Stroud. But Jerry's World lives on the defense of Micah Parsons. An intriguing matchup because the Bengals and Cowboys both finished tied for fifth in turnover differential at plus-10 with the exact same stats: 26 takeaways and 16 giveaways.

KANSAS CITY: For the fourth straight year the Bengals are playing in Arrowhead Stadium and what are the odds it's an elimination game like the previous three? The script always seems the same out there: Taut, comeback slugfests decided by late field goals. In the 2021 AFC title game, the Bengals erased an 18-point lead and went to the Super Bowl on McPherson's overtime field goal. In the following AFC title game, the Bengals wiped out a 10-point lead, but Harrison Butker's field goal at the regulation gun put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Then two weeks ago, Kansas City erased a 10-point lead and it was six Butker field goals that knocked the Bengals out of the playoffs in a 25-17 game.

CHARGERS: Back to the scene of the Burrow Super Bowl, but against the other Los Angeles team. Two of the first three quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft meet again. The Chargers' Justin Herbert, the sixth pick, had the final say in their meeting at Paycor in 2021. But he's going to have his third head coach and offensive system while Burow continues to work with the scheme and play-caller he's had his entire career. If offensive coordinator Brian Callahan gets a head coaching job, the system stays because Zac Taylor oversees it all and is the play caller.

GIANTS: Nothing rarer than a Bengals road game against the Giants. They've only played four of them. They play another team that's not quite sure what they're doing at quarterback, but whoever it is has to worry about Hendrickson. The Giants were dead last in allowing sacks per pass.

CAROLINA: For the ninth time in his career, Burrow faces another overall No. 1 quarterback in Bryce Young and for the first time since Sept. 25 when he beat the Rams' Matthew Stafford at Paycor. Stafford did beat him in the Super Bowl, but Burrow also has wins over Jared Goff and Trevor Lawerence. Burrow is still looking for that elusive win over Baker Mayfield, who has him 3-0.