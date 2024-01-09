Bengals Begin Offseason With Emotion And Resolve

The appearance of Burrow at the podium Monday signaled Browning's relief stint, one of the best Bengals bullpen performances of all time, is at an end. This is Burrow's team and not just on the field. Burrow, Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin, and ownership are on a first-name basis.

"We'll continue what we've been doing. We'll have our postseason meetings and talk through and collaborate and go from there," Burrow says. "Going about the process in the way we have in the past has worked out well for us. There's a great collaboration between me, Zac, the coaches, Duke, ownership. I'm excited about the way the organization is run and what we've built here so far. We've got to keep building on it."

There is a sense as they go into this offseason that the team that was built in 2020 and 2021 and went to back-to-back conference championship games and a Super Bowl is going to undergo its biggest facelift since Burrow was drafted.

Besides Reader, the man drafted in the round after Burrow, two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins, is a free agent. So is the most-tenured Bengal, Tyler Boyd, the bridge between A.J. Green and Ja'Marr Chase. So is Chidobe Awuzie, a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback with a Super Bowl interception before he tore his ACL, on the way back.

Burrow says he wants Higgins back and so does the locker room, but he also knows an NFL offseason is "crazy." Like Reader, he says it is all about the locker room.

"The locker room. That's really why we've won, in my opinion. We have the right guys to do it. You've got guys that never fold," Burrow says. "We've been through a lot of adversity the last couple of years. When you go through that kind of adversity, it's the people that you have around you to help you bring you out of it.

"And we had all the right people in the locker room. We'll see who's back and who's not. The offseason is an ever-changing thing that you go through every year. And so once you get to OTAs, you've got to go through that process again. You've got to build the trust. You've got build that relationship in the locker room so it translates onto the field."

Reader, who would like to come back ("I love it here. I love the people"), gets downright poetic about the first four years of the decade.