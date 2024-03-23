 Skip to main content
2024 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Could A Big 12 Receiver Come to Cincinnati?

Mar 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang

OT JC Latham, Alabama

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

"Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick."

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah

"Addressing offensive tackle is a must for the Bengals, even with Trent Brown signing a one-year deal with the team. In a draft that is stacked at the position, they should be able to stay patient and have a talented player fall to them."

NFL Network - Cynthia Frelund

"Latham has rare size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) and power, and showed elite ability to win in both pass and run situations in college. He also showed on tape he can recover quickly on a play, which would go a long way in helping to keep Joe Burrow healthy."

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

CBS Sports - Tom Fornelli

"Whether or not this is Cincinnati's most pressing need is up for debate, but Murphy is as disruptive an interior defender as you'll find in this class. The Bengals have addressed some holes on offense already, and this pick is a boost to the defensive front."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Athletic - Paul Dehner

"This was a stunningly difficult decision since I didn't expect both Fuaga and Byron Murphy II to be available. It was a battle of top options at the team's two top positional priorities. I opted for Fuaga, because he's just too perfect of a stylistic fit as a powerful, nasty presence on the line. His inside-outside versatility — along with that of new OT Trent Brown — would allow the Bengals to withstand injuries up front in a win-now year and plug a long-term solution at RT down the line. Had any other offensive lineman fallen, Murphy would have been the easy pick."

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

"...Fuaga, one of my favorite prospects in this class. He is phenomenal in both the run and pass game, and he started 25 games at RT for the Beavers."

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

NFL Network - Eric Edholm

"He's not the most experienced tackle in this class, but the Oklahoma product has more upside than a few linemen I have going earlier."

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

FOX Sports - Joel Klatt

"Thomas is an elite player, so this should be a no-brainer for Cincinnati. "

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive as a WR2 opposite Ja’Marr Chase."

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

CBS Sports - Will Brinson

"Offensive line could be a priority, but with Tee Higgins set to leave after a tag year the Bengals could certainly end up going receiver here."

022724-Draft-Promo

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

