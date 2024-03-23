2024 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Could A Big 12 Receiver Come to Cincinnati?

"This was a stunningly difficult decision since I didn't expect both Fuaga and Byron Murphy II to be available. It was a battle of top options at the team's two top positional priorities. I opted for Fuaga, because he's just too perfect of a stylistic fit as a powerful, nasty presence on the line. His inside-outside versatility — along with that of new OT Trent Brown — would allow the Bengals to withstand injuries up front in a win-now year and plug a long-term solution at RT down the line. Had any other offensive lineman fallen, Murphy would have been the easy pick."