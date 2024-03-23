2024 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Could A Big 12 Receiver Come to Cincinnati?

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick."
"Addressing offensive tackle is a must for the Bengals, even with Trent Brown signing a one-year deal with the team. In a draft that is stacked at the position, they should be able to stay patient and have a talented player fall to them."
"Latham has rare size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) and power, and showed elite ability to win in both pass and run situations in college. He also showed on tape he can recover quickly on a play, which would go a long way in helping to keep Joe Burrow healthy."
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
"Whether or not this is Cincinnati's most pressing need is up for debate, but Murphy is as disruptive an interior defender as you'll find in this class. The Bengals have addressed some holes on offense already, and this pick is a boost to the defensive front."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"This was a stunningly difficult decision since I didn't expect both Fuaga and Byron Murphy II to be available. It was a battle of top options at the team's two top positional priorities. I opted for Fuaga, because he's just too perfect of a stylistic fit as a powerful, nasty presence on the line. His inside-outside versatility — along with that of new OT Trent Brown — would allow the Bengals to withstand injuries up front in a win-now year and plug a long-term solution at RT down the line. Had any other offensive lineman fallen, Murphy would have been the easy pick."
"...Fuaga, one of my favorite prospects in this class. He is phenomenal in both the run and pass game, and he started 25 games at RT for the Beavers."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"He's not the most experienced tackle in this class, but the Oklahoma product has more upside than a few linemen I have going earlier."
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
"Thomas is an elite player, so this should be a no-brainer for Cincinnati. "
"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive as a WR2 opposite Ja’Marr Chase."
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
"Offensive line could be a priority, but with Tee Higgins set to leave after a tag year the Bengals could certainly end up going receiver here."
